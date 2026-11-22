It is now three weeks into November, and the Toronto Blue Jays have made little to no meaningful transactions regarding their roster.

Blue Jays left fielder Davis Schneider rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Orioles. Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It is now three weeks into November, and the Toronto Blue Jays have made little to no meaningful transactions regarding their roster, which is in desperate need of two things: offense and outfielders, especially since the front office non-tendered Davis Schneider on Friday.

Ultimately, it shouldn't come as a shock that the Blue Jays decided not to offer Schneider a contract for the upcoming season, as he has proven to have slugging ability. But his highs no longer outweigh his lows, as evidenced by his .145 batting average in 2026.

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That said, Toronto is now down another utility player and for a team that was already lacking with outfielders last season, they desperately need to add not only someone who can play the field, but can also put runs up on the board. Suzuki and Arozarena provide more offense than Happ does, but Happ would bring a four-time Gold Glove to a defense that had plenty of lowlights despite winning the team's Gold Glove.

Regardless, the front office has to add at least one, and the clock is ticking. Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki against the Diamondbacks.

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Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Suzuki is easily the hottest player available as he just posted his fourth consecutive season with at least 20 home runs, and a not-so-friendly reminder is that Toronto had nobody with more than 15 outside ofThen, there is Arozarena, who is a three-time All-Star and won his first Silver Slugger this season after hitting 26 home runs, driving in 79, and slashing .281/.381/.484. Not to mention, he has crossed the 20-homer mark every year since 2021.

Happ isn't necessarily known for his offensive capabilities, but that is simply because he has been so elite defensively and also plays somewhat in the shadow of the best offense in the game. However, take into consideration that Happ has hit a minimum of 20 home runs in five of his last six years with the Chicago Cubs. Schneider is a beloved player, but the Blue Jays cannot score runs on clubhouse friendliness, and general manager Ross Atkins knows this.

It was time to move on, and now they need to make sure to acquire at least one of these available agents. Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level.

She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.