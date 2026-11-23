The Toronto Blue Jays made a record-setting push for free agent ace Tarik Skubal, offering a nine-year deal worth just over $400 million before he signed a nine-year, $450 million contract with the New York Mets.

The Toronto Blue Jays made a stunning push to sign free agent ace Tarik Skubal, but their final offer fell short of the record contract he received from the New York Mets.

According to The Athletic's Mitch Bannon, the Blue Jays' final offer to Skubal was nine years and a little over $400 million. Skubal signed a record nine-year, $450 million contract with the Mets on Sunday, a deal that had the baseball world in a tizzy. It was unclear exactly who the Mets were bidding against at that kind of dollar figure and length, but the Blue Jays were clearly serious.

Also read Mets Sign Tarik Skubal to Nine-Year, $450 Million Deal, Record for a Pitcher

Skubal Deal Would Have Been Historic Record

Toronto's offer would still have been the record for the largest contract ever given to a Major League Baseball pitcher. It also would have been the second biggest deal in team history, behind only the 14-year, $500 million contract given to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Skubal, 29, has been arguably the best left-handed starter in the game over the last few years and was the No. 1 player to become a free agent this offseason.

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He is a two-time Cy Young Award winner. The consensus was that nobody was going to outbid the Mets, but the Blue Jays sure did their best. Their offer was just north of $400 million and nowhere near the midpoint between four and five hundred million, so the Mets won that one. The front office deciding to make that offer at all tells everyone a lot.

First and foremost, they are clearly searching for another ace to complement Dylan Cease. The Blue Jays have deep pockets, so don't be surprised when they make a splash in the coming days before the impending lockout on Dec. 1. It will be interesting to see what the Blue Jays do now after losing out on Skubal, as they were clearly willing to back up the truck for him but had been mostly quiet on all other fronts.

Peralta Named As Potential Blue Jays Target

Some have speculated that the Blue Jays could turn to former Mets and Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta, who had a massive end to his season after being traded from Queens at the trade deadline. Peralta was the ALCS MVP this past season and won player of the month in September as he caught fire for Tampa Bay.

The biggest priority for the Blue Jays this offseason is obviously going to be finding players to produce runs offensively, as they boasted the worst numbers in the sport in 2026. However, with $100+ million off the books, there is definitely room for an elite pitcher, and that should be the next focus. Another option could be Padres pitcher Michael King.

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In the thick of a playoff race in late September, King carried the San Diego Padres to the postseason as he logged four wins in his final seven games while boasting a 2.53 ERA. Then, when he was able to go to work after the regular season, he was marvelous. The veteran started off the NL Wild Card, holding the 2026 NL Team Silver Slugger champions, the Chicago Cubs, to seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball.

King Showcased Elite Pitching During Playoffs

He continued in an impressive fashion in the next round. During the NLDS, the Padres faced the now-world-champion Milwaukee Brewers, and King held them to one run as a starter. But what really stands out came during the third game, when the Padres faced elimination. King came out of the bullpen on short rest and shut down the Milwaukee Brewers for two full innings; talk about heart.

The Blue Jays need a leader in the clubhouse and within the pitching staff, and King can easily be that guy. He must be the next focus for the Blue Jays' front office, which is clearly ready to spend some money this offseason. Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports.

She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.