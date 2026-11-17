The 2026 campaign for the Toronto Blue Jays was disappointing, to say the least.

The 2026 campaign for the Toronto Blue Jays was disappointing, to say the least, as they went from first to worst in the division in one offseason.

To make matters worse, a couple of key faces have departed, including Kevin Gausman. As the season continued to spiral, general manager Ross Atkins was forced to become both a buyer and a seller at the trade deadline, so the front office dealt away Gausman in exchange for their center field solution:Ultimately, it was the right move by Atkins, as Gausman finished the year behind arguably the best defense in baseball , and the Blue Jays received a poised rookie who performed like a 10-year veteran.

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Now that Gausman is once again a free agent and the Blue Jays need starting rotation reinforcements, many are calling for a reunion with the player Toronto came to know and love. However, that isn't necessarily the best move for the Jays. , or Gausman on the Opening Day roster nor will Jose Berrios yet be healthy, so they definitely need to add reinforcements to back Dylan Cease.

But keep in mind that Gausman joined a team filled with Gold Glove winners, yet he still posted a 4.83 ERA after the trade deadline and allowed 11 home runs in just nine starts. Walks weren't the problem; however, hitters made a lot of contact and easily put runs up on the board.

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Unfortunately, what the Jays need is a No. 2 man to complement Cease, and the only way Toronto should reunite with Gausman, who will be 38 on Opening Day, is if it is a one-year deal for around $15 million, but he can likely get paid more elsewhere. Braves pitcher Tyler Mahle throws a pitch against the Phillies.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, and as they have proven to have deep pockets, it isn't necessarily too far-fetched that a deal gets done, especially with $100+ million coming off their books. If Toronto loses the bidding war that is surely soon to start for the lefty, they should actively turn toThe Jays' boss has his hands full this winter as he knows that he must add proven bats to the worst all-around offense in baseball on top of signing reinforcements to the starting rotation.

Everyone would sure love to see Gausman back in Canada, but at the end of the day, it might not be feasible. Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level.

She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.