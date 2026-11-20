After coming within one game of winning the 2025 World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays went out and spent roughly $340 million to improve their club. Now, coming

Toronto Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins & President Mark Shapiro . Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect After coming within one game of winning the 2025 World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays went out and spent roughly $340 million to improve their club.

Now, coming off a disappointing 79-win 2026 campaign, the front office and team ownership are even more motivated to take action. While that has yet to result in any action, Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro and GM Ross Atkins, the club's braintrust, appear to be involved in talks regarding just about every marquee free agent and key trade candidate.for top free agent Tarik Skubal, having reportedly met with the two-time Cy Young winner on Tuesday.

Also read Dodgers Not Expected to Be Finalists for Tarik Skubal as Mets and Blue Jays Lead Race

But lest anyone think that the organization is putting all its eggs in the basket of the biggest name in free agency, rest assured they seem to be in on everyone. New York Yankees second baseman and current free agent Jazz Chisholm Jr. Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect As ESPN's Jeff Passan recently reported while naming the Blue Jays among baseball's busiest teams, the club is" Those who watched Toronto during the 2026 season will undoubtedly point to their offensive deficiencies.

But Shapiro and Atkins also seem to be looking to upgrade the pitching ranks after an injury-marred campaign.. Fans would surely support a reunion with free agent Kevin Gausman, but it's unclear how likely that is. In a relief capacity, TorontoThen comes the club's attention to the offensive side of the ball, where baseball's lowest run producer in 2026 will be looking anywhere and everywhere to find players who can put runs on the board.

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With few positions firmly locked in, you can run down any top free-agent list and expect the Blue Jays to be in the mix for most - if not all - of them. Passan's report linked Toronto to infielders Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Brandon Lowe, as well as outfielders Seiya Suzuki and incoming Japanese import Teruaki Sato. The club figured prominently inas recently as last week.

One of the rumors picking up steam this week has seen the Blue Jays keeping an eye onFans might cynically chalk this up to more talk on the part of an organization that notoriously fell short in pursuits of the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto in recent years. Yet, under ownership of Rogers and with Shapiro and Atkins at the helm, the Blue Jays are clearly major offseason players.

Regardless of how successful they ultimately are in their player acquisition pursuits, there's no denying that it's an enviable position to be in. Ben Fisher is a long-time sportswriter and baseball lover, dating back to 2008, when he was a member of the media relations team for the Toronto Blue Jays. He has covered a wide range of sports for a seemingly endless array of publications, including The Canadian Press, Fansided and The Hockey Writers.

When he isn't writing about sports, he can be found coaching his equally baseball-obsessed sons' Little League teams.