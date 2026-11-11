Blue Jays emerge as Tarik Skubal suitor as Mets’ competition grows — with mystery teams lurking

The Mets are seen as among the favorites due to their stated need for an ace and the clear wherewithal.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal throws against the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026.

LAS VEGAS — The big-market Blue Jays are a player in the sweepstakes for superstar free agent Tarik Skubal, and they are expected, Padres and Dodgers in meeting with the two-time Cy Young winner in California next week, sources tell The Post. The Jays will of course face some very strong competition for the left-hander Skubal, who’s being pursued by a few mystery teams in addition to the Mets, Padres and Dodgers.

Also read Mets set meeting with Tarik Skubal — and Amazin’s among the favorites to sign him

At least two other unknown teams are expected to get meetings in Orange County, Calif. , next week with Skubal, who’s arguably baseball’s best pitcher.from Queens and beyond — he’s giving Sports+ subscribers the inside buzz on the Mets. The Mets are seen as among the favorites due to their stated need for an ace and the clear wherewithal.

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The Mets have been focused squarely on Skubal since the end of the season as they seek to seriously upgrade a rotation currently led by Nolan McLean. The Jays, a longtime player for the biggest free agents, are looking to bounce back from their surprising 79-83 record and last-place finish in 2026 following their stirring World Series season the year before, and they rarely sit out the biggest free-agent derbies.

Among others they aggressively pursued were Shohei Ohtani, the game’s best player, and star outfielder Kyle Tucker, before both players signed with the Dodgers.