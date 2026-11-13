Blue Jays Apologize for Anthony Santander Anti-Muslim Posts

The Toronto Blue Jays issued a formal apology after star player Anthony Santander posted Islamophobic content following Michigan election results.

Mark Shapiro and the Toronto Blue Jays released a formal apology on Thursday addressing anti-Muslim comments made by star player Anthony Santander. The controversy erupted after Santander posted several messages on his Instagram Stories criticizing the Muslim community following Abdul El-Sayed's historic election victory in Michigan. The team stated they are deeply sorry for the pain and harm caused by the Islamophobic posts and pledged to work with Muslim community leaders to combat all forms of hate.

Santander Posts Spark Immediate Backlash

Anthony Santander triggered widespread outrage this week by sharing posts that attacked Muslims after Abdul El-Sayed became the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate. El-Sayed defeated Mike Rogers in Michigan, marking a significant political milestone in the state. In his social media posts, Santander explicitly stated, "Muslims are not peaceful," a comment that was widely condemned as discriminatory and harmful. The Blue Jays organization quickly recognized the severity of the situation and moved to address the incident publicly.

Also read Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins Condemns Anthony Santander Anti-Muslim Posts After El-Sayed Senate Win

Team Leadership Issues Official Rejection

The Toronto Blue Jays unequivocally denounced Santander's behavior through an official statement shared on Instagram. Mark Shapiro, serving as both CEO and president of the franchise, emphasized that individual comments made by players do not reflect the organization's core values or beliefs. The team reaffirmed their commitment to creating an inclusive environment where all fans feel welcome at their ballpark. Shapiro described the incident as an opportunity to listen and learn, highlighting the franchise's dedication to opposing hate in all its forms.

General Manager Expresses Profound Disappointment

Ross Atkins, the general manager of the Blue Jays, expressed his personal and professional dismay regarding the player's actions. Atkins stated that there were no words to adequately express his level of disappointment with Santander's comments. He confirmed that he had directly communicated his displeasure to the player involved. Atkins noted that anything exacerbating anti-Islamic hate is extremely concerning and deeply disappointing to the leadership team.

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Contract Details and Organizational Context

Anthony Santander is a prominent figure in Major League Baseball, having been named an All-Star in 2024 while playing for the Baltimore Orioles. He signed a five-year contract worth $92.5 million with the Toronto Blue Jays prior to the 2025 season. This substantial financial commitment underscores the importance of the player to the team, making the conflict between his personal social media activity and the team's inclusive values particularly significant for the franchise.

Future Steps and Community Engagement

The Blue Jays are now committed to concrete actions to repair trust with affected communities. The organization stated they will actively work with leaders in Muslim communities to fight against all forms of hate. This pledge goes beyond a simple apology, aiming to demonstrate the team's true beliefs and values. The incident serves as a focal point for the organization to reinforce its stance on inclusivity and respect for all fans and members of the public.