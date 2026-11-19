A comprehensive analysis of the NHL matchup between Columbus and Chicago,highlighting Connor Bedard's absence, reCent crew form, head-to-head history,and key betting statistics for the upcoming game.

Squad News and Lineup Updates

The upcoming National Hockey League matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center features significant roster changes that are expected to influence the dynamics of the contest. The Chicago Blackhawks have confirmed that their star forward Connor Bedard will be unavailable for this game as well as the next three games during their upcoming road trip to Calgary, Vancouver, and Seattle. Head coach Jeff Blashill stated that the organization is currently weighing the options between undergoing surgery or pursuing therapy for Bedard, marking a potentially extended absence for the key player. In contrast, the Columbus Blue Jackets receive a boost with the return of Olli Lundstrom. Lundstrom is back in the lineup after missing the squad's first nineteen games due to a lower-body injury,providing an additional offensive option for the Jackets.

The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate prior to the game, indicating a flexible approach to player readiness amidst the roster adjustments. The absence of Bedard leaves a notable void in Chicago's offensive structure, especially given his status as the team's top points scorer with thirteen points in the last ten games. the Blue Jackets, meanwhile, are looking to capitalize on their recent defensive stability and home advantage when playing this rival, although they will be playing away from thier home ice at the United Center. The game is scheduled for Friday, November 20, with a face-off set for early morning hours, drawing attention from fans and analysts alike.

Also read Werenski scores lone goal as Blue Jackets lose fifth straight game

Recent Form and Statistical Performance

The Columbus Blue Jackets enter this contest on a troubling slide, having loSt five consecutive games. Their most recent outing noticed them suffer a 5-1 defeat to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, where they managed only one goal from Zach Werenski despite generating 29 shots on goal. over their last ten games, the Jackets have recorded three wins and seven losses, averaging 2.3 goals while attempting 27.5 shots per game. Their power play has struggled with a 19.2 percent efficiency rate, while their penalty kill has been slightly more effective at 82.1 percent. Defensively,they've been giving up 3.3 goals per game on average, facing 29.2 shots against them per contest.

Conversely,the Chicago Blackhawks have shown flashes of offensive prowess despite thier overall mixed results. They won their last game 6-3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at home, with Sam Rinzel contributing three assists. Over their last ten games, the Hawks have compiled three wins, five losses, and two overtime losses. They average 2.8 goals per game from 24.9 shots, boasting a 22.6 percent power play efficiency. However, their defense has been porous, conceding 4.2 goals per game while allowing 30.3 shots against them. Their penalty kill operates at 84.6 percent efficiency,which is marginally better than Columbus,though their overall defensive metrics suggest vulnerability against high-scoring teams.

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Head-to-Head History and Goal Expectations

Historical data heavily favors the Columbus Blue Jackets in this rivalry. In the last ten head-to-head encounters, the Blue Jackets have secured eight victories, including seven consecutive wins leading up to this matchup. Their most recent meeting noticed them triumph 4-0 at Nationwide Arena. This dominance suggests that Chicago may struggle to contain Columbus's offensive strategies,particularly if they can maintain shot volume. The Blue Jackets have covered the total goals line of 5.5 in six of their last ten road games and in thier last two consecutive appearances, indicating a trend toward higher-scoring affairs on the road.

Similarly, the Blackhawks have seen high-total games in their recent history. The 5.5 total line has been exceeded in thirteen of their last twenty home games, as well as in six of their last ten games overall. Analysts project a 56.8 percent chance of the Over 5.5 goals market hitting,with some experts placing the probability between 60 and 65 percent. This statistical outlook is supported by the recent form of both teams, where defensive lapses have been typical. The combination of Chicago's weakened offense due to Bedards absence and their defensive struggles, paired with Columbus's need to break their losing streak, creates a scenario where multiple goals are likely. The puck line is set at 1.5,reflecting the expectation that the game will be competitive but potentially high-scoring.

Betting Markets and Key Player Props

The betting market reflects the anticipated competitiveness of this game, with the Columbus Blue Jackets listed as slight favorites at odds of 1.61,implying a 62 percent chance of victory. The Chicago Blackhawks are available at 2.36, offering value to those betting on the underdog. The total goals line is established at 5.5,with Over bets priced around 1.78. Individual player props are also drawing significant attention. Adam Fantilli is the market leader at 11.00 to score the first goal,a price that also applies to the last goal scorer. For same-game parlays, analysts suggest combining the Over 5.5 total with Kent Johnson to be among the scorers and Charlie Coyle to achieve over 1.5 shots on goal. Coyle has exceeded the 1.5 shots mark in five straight games,making him a reliable prop selection.

Correct score predictions also feature prominently in the betting landscape, with the Chicago Blackhawks offering attractive odds at 11.50 for a 4-3 victory. This high-return option appeals to bettors looking for riskier wagers with significant payout potential. The Blue Jackets are looking to their top performers like Kent Johnson, who has 12 points in the last ten games and Zach Werenski, who has 10 points. On the Chicago side, with Bedard out, the offensive burden may shift to other forwards, potentially opening opportunities for players like Sam Rinzel or emerging talents to step up. The live streaming options are available for eligible customers,allowing for in-game wagering on next goal scorers and other micro-betting markets as the action unfolds.