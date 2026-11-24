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New Jersey Devils right wing Connor Brown celebrates after scoring a goal past Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Cam Talbot during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, in Newark, N.J.

Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves two days after getting an early hook and the New Jersey Devils beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 Monday night. Hellebuyck was lifted a little more than nine minutes into a 9-6 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. The three-time Vezina Trophy winner and 2025 NHL MVP gave up four goals on six shots before being removed from the game.

Also read Devils Reshuffle Lines and Address Defensive Slump Ahead of Crucial Clash with Blue Jackets

Timo Meier, Brenden Dillon and Connor Brown scored for the Devils, who are 10-3-0 at home this season. The Blue Jackets scored late in the first and second periods with goals by Charlie Coyle and Mikael Pyyhtia. Dillon gave New Jersey a 2-0 lead at 8:12 in the first period when he caught a puck off the draw at the point and shot past goalie Cam Talbot. It was the defenseman's first goal since Nov. 28, 2025.

With 2:41 left in the period, the Devils turned the puck over in the offensive zone and Zach Werenski found Coyle for the goal, cutting the New Jersey lead in half. Brown made it 3-1 at 14:41 in the second, only for Pyyhtia to make it 3-2 with a short-handed goal a little over five minutes later. Hellebuyck was the difference-maker, turning aside another short-handed attempt early in the third.

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The Devils faced heavy pressure, forced to ice the puck before defenseman Declan Chisholm took a cross-checking penalty at 11:09, giving Columbus a power play that New Jersey killed off. Talbot was pulled for the extra attacker in the final two minutes, but the Devils held on for the win. Talbot stopped 27 shots. Two people are dead and 10 others are in the hospital after a crash involving two COTA buses near the Ohio State Fairgrounds.

ABC 6 Chief Meteorologist Marshall McPeek is back at work after battling sarcoma for a year and a half. McPeek said the treatment took a toll, but he is now focused on recovery and returning to normal as much as possiblA 5-year-old, who is nonverbal and has autism, ran out of her classroom and reached busy Broad Street, nearly hit by a bus. Her mother calls it child endangerment; the district faces questions over a 10-minute gap.

Neighbors rushed to an 8 a.m. crash at E. 11th and E. Grant when two COTA buses collided. Witness Maria Alves ran out barefoot in a robe, used a stepladder to free riders. Two drivers died; nine hospitalized. A fatal Licking County crash left a 69-year-old Centerburg woman dead and a 19-year-old man seriously hurt after a stop sign failure at Township Road 46 and 26. OSHP says the investigation is ongoing.