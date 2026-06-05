Blue-Chip 2027 Safety Locks In With Texas A&M, Cancels Texas Visit

One of the top recruits in the Lone Star State is locked in with the Texas A&M Aggies, cancelling visits with Texas and Texas Tech.
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images The pieces are falling into place for the Texas A&M Aggies as they stack up their 2027 recruiting class.
Currently ranked No. 1 by, pursuing four- and five-star talent in Texas and blue-chip recruits from outside of the Lone Star State. It all comes together at the right time, as the Aggies ascend following a trip to the College Football Playoff last season.. One of the top defensive backs in the Class of 2027 is following suit, cancelling his upcoming visits with rival programs.
Texas A&M Aggies safety Dalton Brooks reacts after an interception during the second quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images The Aggies have been in lock step with one of the top safeties in the 2027 recruiting class, JayQuan Snell, since Nov. 16, 2025. He is a consensus four-star recruit and is rated as the No. 1 safety byComing from Waxahachie, Snell brings special size to the position with a 6’3” frame.
He is also a consensus top-10 player in Texas, one of the most competitive states for recruiting. There are seven Power Four teams in Texas, a state known for producing football talent, which turns recruiting in the Lone Star State into a bloodbath. Snell had offers from 40+ schools and had a top 10 that included programs like Ole Miss, Ohio State, Miami and others.
However, he doubled down on his pledge to Texas A&M on June 5, cancelling upcoming official visits with Texas and Texas Tech, according toSnell has the opportunity to make an impact early in his career at a position that is important to Texas A&M’s system. Head coach Mike Elko is a talented defensive mind, and he values players who can be disruptive and aggressive — traits that are present in Snell’s game.
Despite a thinner frame, Snell is regarded as one of the hardest-hitting safeties in his recruiting class. As a sophomore, he accrued 86 tackles and seven pass breakups in 13 games, dominating for Waxahachie. Last season, he had 60 tackles, including four for a loss, along with five pass breakups and four forced fumbles. Texas A&M commit JayQuan Snell is that dude.
Top-ranked safety in the state of Texas in the SC Next 300 🔥Texas A&M has a strong history of productive, versatile safeties during Elko’s time with the program. When he was a defensive coordinator and safeties coach, Antonio Johnson was one of the best safeties in the SEC. With his energy and explosiveness, Snell could become a difference-maker for the Aggies in a system that values his aggressiveness.
He and five-star safety Kamarui Dorsey could represent the future for Texas A&M at defensive back. Jordan Epp is a journalist who graduated from Texas A&M in 2022 and is passionate about telling stories, sharing news, and finding ways to entertain people through the medium of sports. He has formerly worked as a writer and editor at The Battalion and The Eagle, covering football in College Station, Texas, and served as the managing editor for PFSN.
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