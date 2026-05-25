Blue Box Season 2 Announcement & Update at Anime Expo 2026

Get ready for an explosive announcement of Blue Box Season 2 and updates on its development heading to Netflix this Fall, thanks to the anime platform's expansive lineup and Anime Expo 2026.

Blue Box Season 2 to be Released During Anime Expo 2026 . Another major event on Netflix 's plate for 2026 is the announcement and update on Blue Box Season 2 .

With only a few months from now, the anime platform's lineup is set to explode. To date, Blue Box Season 1 has gained popularity on Netflix, making it a must-watch series. Experiences at Anime Expo 2026 include indulging in Blue Box Season 1 nostalgia, a special update on Season 2 development, and exclusive giveaways. The panel featuring Yoshino Aoyama (Japanese voice of Yumeka) and Zach Aguilar (English voice of Taiki) is set to impress.

For those who want to witness the moment, Anime Expo 2026 will host the Blue Box panel on Friday, July 3rd. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated anime series.





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Netflix Anime Expo 2026 Blue Box Season 2 Anime Updates Voice Cast Title Japanese Voice Actor English Voice Actor

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