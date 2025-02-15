Blue Bell Truck Crash Closes FM 467 and Spurs Rookie Castle Prepares for Slam Dunk Contest

This news article covers two separate events: a fatal crash involving a Blue Bell truck that led to road closures and traffic alerts, and San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle's participation in the NBA All-Star 2025 Slam Dunk Contest.

A fatal crash involving a Blue Bell truck on FM 467 has caused closures near the area, according to Guadalupe County Sheriff Joshua Ray. The crash also led to a significant traffic disruption, prompting authorities to issue traffic alerts. Separately, San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle is set to compete in the NBA All-Star 2025 Slam Dunk Contest . Castle, known for his impressive dunking abilities, will face off against Mac McClung, Matas Buzelis, and Andre Jackson Jr.

Castle expressed confidence and excitement about the competition, recalling his first dunk experience as a summer before ninth grade. He describes it as an exhilarating moment of finally achieving a long-held goal.Castle believes his comfort in high-pressure situations and his freestyle approach to dunking will give him an edge. He is keeping his winning dunk secret until Saturday night, promising a memorable performance for the crowd. Additionally, news highlighted the release of custom All-Star sneakers designed for Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs' star player, on Valentine's Day.





