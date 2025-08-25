Blue Bell Issues Voluntary Recall Over Incorrectly Labeled Ice Cream

Blue Bell Ice Cream is recalling a limited quantity of Moo-llennium Crunch ice cream after a labeling error led to undeclared nuts in the product.

Blue Bell Ice Cream has issued a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of its Moo-llennium Crunch Ice Cream half-gallon cartons due to an undeclared nut allergen. The recall stems from a labeling error , where the Moo-llennium Crunch ice cream was mistakenly packaged in Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough cartons with a Moo-llennium Crunch lid. The affected products contain almonds, walnuts, and pecans, which are not declared on the label.

Individuals with allergies or severe sensitivities to these nuts are at risk of experiencing a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products. The labeling error was discovered by a Blue Bell employee during a restocking effort at a retail location. The recalled products can be identified by the code 061027524 located on the top of the half-gallon lid.The recalled Moo-llennium Crunch ice cream was distributed to a number of states, including Alabama, Arkansas, the Florida Panhandle, Northwest Georgia, Southern Indiana, Southern Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Southwest Virginia. The product was sold at select Walmart stores in these states, as well as other grocery chains and supermarkets. Blue Bell encourages customers who purchased the affected half-gallon cartons to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. At this time, the company reports no illnesses or adverse reactions related to the recalled product





