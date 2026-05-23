Blue badges fraud and abuse: rising demand and hefty prices

The increase in blue badge numbers has led to concerns over fraud and abuse, with one in ten checks by Southwark Council found to be counterfeit. The scheme was originally intended for those with mobility issues but has expanded to accommodate a wide range of disabilities, leading to a triple increase in those getting them for ADHD, autism, anxiety and other 'non-visible' disabilities since 2021. Meanwhile, the average wait to approve and paint a disabled bay ranges from 52 weeks, putting a strain on already limited parking spaces.

Blue badges offering free parking for the disabled have shot up by 600 percent in five years in some parts of the country amid spiraling benefits claims.

The number of badges issued in the capital has more than doubled - something which campaigners say is reflected across Britain. Blue badges have ballooned the most in Southwark, going from 655 in 2020 to over 4,576 in 2025 - a 613 percent increase. Triple-figure surges have also hit Labour-run Merton, by 170 percent, Brent, by 141 percent and Barking and Dagenham, by 146 percent





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Blue Badges Disabled Parking Spaces Parking Spaces Fraud Abuse Skyrocketing Benefit Claims Labour's Welfare Policies Shadow Transport Secretary Handicapped Spaces Right To Mobility Anxiety Autism Diagnosed Disabilities Mental Illness

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