Netmarble unveils Bloomwalker, an RPG combining Howl's Moving Castle aesthetics with creature collection. Discover how this Ni no Kuni universe title blends cozy crafting with nature restoration.

Netmarble has officially introduced Bloomwalker, a new role-playing game that merges the visual identity of Studio Ghibli with the creature-collecting mechanics popularized by Pokémon. Previously known as Project Bloomwalker, the title was revealed to be part of the Ni no Kuni universe following its presentation at Gamescom 2025. The developer emphasizes that the game captures the specific wonder and discovery found in iconic anime films while integrating cozy gameplay loops.

Bloomwalker Ghibli-Inspired Aesthetics and Setting

Bloomwalker is set within a vast landscape rendered in a style that closely mirrors the handcrafted beauty of Studio Ghibli films. The central setting involves a walking house that serves as the player's mobile base of operations. This structure expands dynamically as the player explores the surrounding world, mirroring the magical architecture seen in Howl's Moving Castle. Netmarble has designed the environment to evoke a sense of quietude and breathtaking spectacle, distinguishing it from typical open-world RPGs that often prioritize scale over atmosphere.

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Cozy Crafting and Corruption Clearing Mechanics

The core gameplay loop focuses on clearing corruption from picturesque natural environments rather than engaging in constant combat. Players utilize the pocket dimension inside the moving house to engage in crafting systems that allow for personalization of their space. These cozy mechanics provide a respite from the broader narrative stakes, allowing players to build a sanctuary away from the chaos of the polluted world. The Gamescom 2025 trailer highlighted four minutes of uninterrupted gameplay to demonstrate this balance between exploration and creative construction.

Higgledies and Creature Collection Systems

Players are accompanied by small spirits known as higgledies, which function similarly to Pokémon in terms of collection and bonding. These familiars provide boons to the player and must be protected throughout their journey. Netmarble focuses on instilling a sense of care and responsibility toward these creatures, aligning with the tone found in successful monster-taming franchises. The bond formed between the player and the higgledies is central to the experience, adding emotional weight to the exploration and crafting elements.

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Netmarble Experience and Ni no Kuni Universe Connection

Netmarble leverages its previous experience developing Crossworlds, an MMO set in the Ni no Kuni universe, to enhance Bloomwalker. The official announcement at Gamescom 2025 confirmed the game's placement within this broader franchise, though specific narrative connections remain unclear. The developer's background with Level-5's intellectual property suggests a high fidelity to the original aesthetic and tonal guidelines established by the studio. This pedigree lends credibility to the claim that Bloomwalker can successfully replicate the magic of its inspirations.

Bloomwalker Release Platforms and Availability

Bloomwalker is scheduled for release across multiple platforms including PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The game is classified as an Adventure and Casual title with Online Co-Op multiplayer features. While it is too early to determine if the final product will match the high expectations set by the initial trailer, the combination of Ghibli-style visuals, Pokémon-like creature collection, and cozy crafting systems positions it as a significant upcoming release for fans of the genre.