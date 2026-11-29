Bloomsbury announces Pocket Potters featuring Minerva McGonagall and the Weasley twins release February 23 2027 ahead of the HBO series.

HBO's highly anticipated new television adaptation of the Harry Potter universe officially premiered on December 25 2026. This milestone event has reignited global interest in the Wizarding World franchise following the conclusion of its initial run. The series stars Dominic McLaughlin as the titular wizard and arrives after extensive filming that spanned throughout 2025 and 2026. This premiere date aligns perfectly with Bloomsbury Children's Books launching two new illustrated companion volumes to the market. These releases mark a significant moment for the publisher as they capitalize on the renewed media momentum generated by the television series.

Bloomsbury has confirmed that the new titles focus on Professor Minerva McGonagall and the Weasley twins Fred and George Weasley. Each hardcover volume carries a recommended retail price of £10 in the UK market. These books serve as accessible entry points for new readers while offering collectors fresh content. The publication strategy demonstrates a clear understanding of the dual audience of younger readers and long time fans. The timing ensures that interested consumers can purchase these items alongside the launch of the HBO series.

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The first volume titled Pocket Potters: Professor McGonagall features illustrations by Natalie Smillie. The narrative revisits the strict Hogwarts professor's life story with specific emphasis on her Animagus form. Readers will encounter details about her unusual ability to transform into a cat for protection and strategy. The book also highlights her personal decision to buy Harry Potter his first broomstick. These specific moments reveal a deeper layer of her character beyond her role as a stern teacher in the main series.

The second confirmed title is Pocket Potters: Fred and George Weasley. Helen Brady provides the illustrations for this volume which explores the twins' chaotic nature at school. The story details their magical inventions and pranks which often caused disruptions in the classrooms. It also maps out their extensive knowledge of Hogwarts secret passageways and hidden routes. These elements showcase their creative ingenuity and rebellion against rigid institutional rules. The visual style complements the humorous and adventurous tone of the twins' backstory.

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These new publications are companion guides based on J.K. Rowling's existing stories rather than original novels. The Pocket Potters series has previously featured guides for Harry Potter Ron Weasley Hermione Granger Dumbledore and Luna Lovegood. Bloomsbury continues to expand this line to introduce more beloved characters to younger generations of readers. There is no indication that J.K. Rowling is writing a main series eighth novel at this time. The illustrated guides fill the narrative gap between the original books and the new television adaptation.

The original cast members Daniel Radcliffe Rupert Grint and Emma Watson were all cast in 2000 when they were aged eleven ten and ten respectively. The new adaptation brings a fresh interpretation to these iconic roles with Dominic McLaughlin taking the lead. The series aims to capture the magic and complexity of the source material for a modern audience. The release of these companion books allows fans to explore character nuances that may not be fully covered in the screen adaptation. This approach keeps the franchise active and commercially relevant during the transition between media formats.

Collectors are likely to seek out these specific illustrated editions as part of their ongoing Harry Potter collections. The series demonstrates the enduring commercial strength of the Wizarding World brand across different media platforms. Bloomsbury's strategy targets both dedicated collectors and younger readers who are discovering the story for the first time. The combination of a high profile television premiere and targeted book releases creates a comprehensive media event. This dual release strategy maximizes engagement and extends the lifecycle of the franchise for years to come.