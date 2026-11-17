Bloomsbury Children's Books announces two new Harry Potter Pocket Potters guides featuring Minerva McGonagall and the Weasley twins, releasing on February 23, 2027.

Bloomsbury Children's Books has officially confirmed the release of two new titles in the Harry Potter franchise, scheduled for publication on February 23, 2027. These upcoming books are part of the expanding literary universe surrounding J.K. Rowling's beloved wizarding world. The announcement comes as HBO prepares to bring the Hogwarts school back to television screens this Christmas.

New Pocket Potters Guides Release Date

The publisher announced that the latest additions to the Pocket Potters: Little Guides to the Harry Potter Stories collection will arrive in physical bookstores next year. The specific publication date set for these new releases is February 23, 2027. This date marks a significant milestone for fans who have been waiting for fresh content centered on the iconic characters from the original series.

Also read HBO Harry Potter Series to Explore Hogwarts Traditions and History

These new volumes are designed to be compact, collectible additions to the existing library of companion guides. They join other recently released titles that have already garnered attention from readers looking to revisit the magical world. The timing of this announcement aligns with the broader media strategy to keep the franchise relevant across multiple platforms.

Featured Characters McGonagall and Weasley Twins

The two new books will focus specifically on Professor Minerva McGonagall and the Weasley twins, Fred and George. Each guide is dedicated to exploring the rich history and personality of these specific characters. Professor McGonagall will be highlighted for her role as a strict but caring deputy headmaster, while the Weasley twins will be celebrated for their humor and inventive chaos.

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Fred and George Weasley are known for their mischievous pranks and their eventual business ventures. Their new guide will delve into their most memorable antics and their impact on the Hogwarts student body. This focus allows readers to appreciate their contributions to the story beyond their roles in the main seven novels.

Format and Content of the Companion Guides

These publications are explicitly defined as illustrated companion guides rather than new sequels to the original narrative. Each book contains exactly 32 pages of hardcover content. This compact format is intended to be accessible and easy to handle, making them ideal for quick reads or gift-giving occasions.

The content within these guides revisits familiar characters through memorable scenes and direct quotations from the series. Readers can expect to find curated details that highlight the most significant moments in the characters' lives. This approach ensures that the new books serve as a celebration of the existing lore rather than a continuation of the plot.

Illustrations have been specifically designed to appeal to both younger readers and longtime fans of the franchise. The visual style is meant to evoke nostalgia while providing fresh perspectives on well-known events. This combination of text and imagery creates a cohesive experience that honors the original artistic direction of the books.

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Impact on the Franchise and Future Releases

The release of these books contributes to the ongoing growth of the Wizarding World through diverse media formats. While J.K. Rowling finished Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in 2007, the brand has continued to expand through movies, television, and these companion books. This strategy ensures that new generations of readers can engage with the characters in new ways.

HBO's upcoming television series represents another major pillar in this expansion strategy. The combination of visual media and new literary content keeps the franchise dynamic and relevant. Fans are now looking forward to seeing how these new guides complement the upcoming television adaptations.

The February 23, 2027 release date gives collectors and readers ample time to plan their purchases. The Pocket Potters series has established a reputation for high-quality, concise explorations of character depth. These new additions are expected to follow that tradition and provide satisfying reads for enthusiasts. The focus on specific characters allows for a more intimate look at the world than the broader narrative scope of the main series.