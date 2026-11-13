Bloomsbury Announces Pocket Potters Guides for McGonagall and Weasley Twins in 2027

Bloomsbury and Scholastic confirm new 2027 illustrated Pocket Potters books for Professor McGonagall and the Weasley twins, expanding the popular character guide series.

Bloomsbury Publishing is expanding its Pocket Potters series with two new illustrated character guides scheduled for release in early 2027. The upcoming titles focus on Professor Minerva McGonagall and the mischievous twins Fred and George Weasley. These compact books join a growing collection of short guides that revisit memorable moments and magical trivia from J.K. Rowling's original novels. They are designed to complement the main storybooks rather than replace them.

Publication Dates and Release Logistics

Bloomsbury has set the UK release date for February 23, 2027, for both hardcover editions. Across the Atlantic, US retail listings from Target indicate a street date of March 2, 2027, for the corresponding Scholastic editions. Each title is a 32-page illustrated hardcover, making them compact companions rather than full-length novels. Both books are currently available for pre-order through various retailers. Readers are advised to verify the format and territory before placing orders, as digital editions are also available via Pottermore Publishing.

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Series Expansion and Core Structure

The announcement brings the numbered collection to at least nine character-focused books. This follows seven earlier guides that highlighted Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, Albus Dumbledore, Luna Lovegood, Rubeus Hagrid, and Dobby. The series began in 2026 with the main trio before expanding to other familiar figures. Bloomsbury describes these works as illustrated mini-guides aimed at younger readers. They are built around specific story moments, quotations, and details worth spotting. The publisher also markets them as collectible keepsakes for longtime fans. The content invites readers to revisit scenes they already know through new artwork and references.

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McGonagall Guide Details and Authorship

Pocket Potters: Professor McGonagall is credited to J.K. Rowling with illustrations by Natalie Smillie. The guide explores the strict but caring Transfiguration professor and deputy headmistress. It offers a compact way to explore the witch behind the tart remarks and firm classroom rules. The book addresses why McGonagall gave Harry his first broomstick. It also explains which animal she can transform into and the meaning of being a Hatstall. These topics cover her Animagus ability and the unusual Sorting Hat delay. The digital description notes that readers will learn how she became friends with Albus Dumbledore. Smillie's full-color artwork interprets Hogwarts characters beyond the film versions. The UK Bloomsbury ISBN is 9781037204432. The US Scholastic edition is listed under UPC 9798225109417.

Distinct Nature of the 2027 Releases

These announcements do not reveal a new full-length Harry Potter novel or sequel. The books are companion guides that draw on established characters and events from the seven-book series. Readers should expect a fresh presentation of familiar material instead of an original adventure. The focus remains on character facts and visual details rather than advancing Harry's life after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. The books are designed to be read independently or shared with others. This distinction is significant for fans anticipating new plot developments. The Pocket Potters series continues to grow by providing accessible, illustrated formats for recognizable lore.