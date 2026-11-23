Discover Bloomingdale's 2026 holiday windows featuring Ralph Lauren's artistic vision, a Grammy-nominated performance, and immersive shopping experiences.

The windows were revealed Friday night, accompanied by a special performance by Sienna Spiro, an English singer who was just nominated for a Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

Bloomingdale’s flew in many of its top clients for the evening, with some 100 customers, editors, influencers and celebrities seated in the audience for the unveiling. This marks the second year the department store has worked with what Kevin Harter, vice president of integrated marketing, called a “hero partner” for its holiday festivities.

Also read Sienna Spiro Had Herself a Merry Little Christmas at the Bloomingdale’s x Ralph Lauren Window Unveiling

“It was an incredibly successful formula for us,” he said. “And this year, who better to partner with thanAn understatement perhaps. Bloomingdale’s was the first retailer to buy Lauren’s wide men’s ties and also built an in-store shop for his Polo brand in 1970.

“If we’re going to do this, we need to do it with a partner that will make quite an impact,” Harter said, adding that the vendor has to be available in all stores, offer product in a wide range of categories and be open to “collaborate in a meaningful way. ” Olivier Bron, Bloomingdale’s chief executive officer, agreed: “Ralph Lauren is one of our most important and enduring partners; and it is true that our relationship spans 60 years.

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There’s a wonderful history between our two brands, dating back to Ralph’s early days and his first collections at Bloomingdale’s. Given that shared heritage and our desire to partner with an iconic brand this season, a cohesive holiday collaboration felt both natural and meaningful for the holidays. Our goal was to create something truly special and exciting, and Ralph Lauren was the perfect partner to help bring this vision to life.

”For the holiday unveiling, Ralph Lauren transformed the facade of the Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship through a dramatic large-scale installation of a log cabin that will be illuminated each evening.

“It’s like a real piece of art,” Harter said. Following the unveiling and the performance, guests were invited inside the store to experience the 50-plus activations going on throughout the building. They include The Ralph Lauren Holiday Shop, a pop-up shop on the first floor showcasing Purple Label and Ralph Lauren Collection alongside an assortment of luxury gifts.

“Ralph Lauren has always been about designing dreams and creating stories that transport you into another place,” said David Lauren, chief branding and innovation officer for Ralph Lauren Corp. “Bringing our world to life at this scale across Bloomingdale’s iconic facade and throughout the store with immersive shopping experiences allows us to create something together that feels imaginative, cinematic and unexpected. Unveiling it all with a musical performance by Sienna Spiro brings a fresh and exciting energy to kick off New York’s most magical season.

”— featured a number of other brands as well. Among them was Barbour’s tartan takeover with treats from Tea & Sympathy, an Ugg Parlor at Forty Carrots that includes an exclusive holiday yogurt flavor, the opening of Santaland, pop-ups for Burberry, Canada Goose, Herno, Christofle, Parfums de Marly and other activations. He said that if the celebrations seem to get bigger every year, it’s intentional.

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“It’s part of our philosophy right now — we really want to entertain our customers and make them feel at home. We want them to stay in our store and linger for a long time. ” Bron added: “Large campaigns and holiday windows have always been a part of the brand’s DNA, but building on this heritage it has naturally evolved into a larger customer experience.

We have had the opportunity to take our tradition further to create events, activations and excitement that bring people together and give them a reason to visit our stores, spend time there and discover. ”Outside of 59th Street, the company’s branch stores have also gotten into the spirit, albeit in a less-elaborate way.

Pop-ups and activations have also been installed in those units as Bloomingdale’s does its best “to make the campaign come alive in all of our doors,” Harter said. Bron said partnerships such as this “take many months of planning and collaboration — many times over a year to execute. Last year’s Burberry partnership proved to be incredibly successful, so we know the appetite is there.

It has showed us the potential of this model, and we are excited to build on that momentum with Ralph Lauren this year. ” Harter said that at Friday’s unveiling, a few vendors were in attendance to check out the festivities in hopes of being the hero partner next year.

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