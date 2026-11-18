A suburban police officer has been indicted for misusing police technology, including Flock license plate reading cameras.

more than 130 public records requests with local law enforcement agencies using powerful Flock surveillance cameras to understand how widespread misuse is. Amidst debates over the technology, the I-Team has learned a state department is helping to audit municipalities that use Flock technology.

An investigation into a former Bloomingdale police officer is one of multiple cases the I-Team has uncovered resulting in criminal charges. Bloomingdale Director of Public Safety Frank Giammarese explained that days after the I-Team filed a public records request in August, his department performed a comprehensive audit of his officers' use of Flock technology.

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"We did a search in August, and we found what we thought was some potential misuse of the system," Giammarese said. "We were surprised. " Giammarese said he took decisive action after discovering one of his officers, 34-year-old Gino Giovenco, was suspected of misusing Flock and another police database for unauthorized use.

The case was forwarded to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office and now, Giovenco has been indicted for official misconduct and computer tampering after allegedly searching an Illinois license plate "for purposes other than official law enforcement purposes," according to a copy of the indictment. In addition to misusing Flock, Giovenco is accused of also misusing another powerful search tool, the Law Enforcement Agencies Data System .

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Giovenco has not yet entered a plea to the charges, and his next court appearance is scheduled for December, according to the DuPage County Circuit Court docket.

"We have to do police work the right way," Giammarese told the I-Team. "We can't misuse the system and technology that's been afforded to us. " Since the I-Team began investigating local police officers misusing Flock technology this year, public records confirm at least 14 investigations into Chicago-area police officers, and five of those investigations have resulted in criminal charges. "Some people feel that they may have been followed, stalked, harassed by officers.

That's not acceptable," Giammarese said.

"We hold people accountable for that. " Bloomingdale has now paused its use of Flock technology while Giammarese said they are working to strengthen oversight of the surveillance system. He said the plan is to resume its use as soon as possible, once he's presented the changes implemented to the village board, including monthly audits of Flock searches, and requiring sign-off from supervisors before officers conduct a license plate search.

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While the number of officers charged with misusing Flock continues to climb, the I-Team is learning the Illinois Secretary of State is working with other municipalities, even other states, to audit Flock use.

"My focus continues to be on, how do we safeguard and protect people's privacy? " said Secretary Alexi Giannoulias. "It's a slippery slope. Are they going to start tracking people who are going to the movies, to the grocery store?

""How do we prevent this from ever happening again? " said Giannoulias. "They need to be used for the reasons that they were implemented . "2 hours ago