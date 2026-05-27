Blooming Gel Nail Designs Are All Grown Up for Summer 2026

We’re swapping out the blended tie-dye designs of 2023 for delicate blooms and intricate butterfly spots.

, and pool hangs all present aesthetic backdrops to show off your latest set. And if you haven’t mapped out your summer manicure lineup yet, top nail art ists have predictions for theto spark inspiration: Experts say this summer’s nail trends will lean heavily into designs that evoke movement and texture.

The demand for more dynamic nail art is prompting artists to dust off their blooming gel kits for the first time in nearly three years. , a nail artist and founder of Slynko Beauty Bloom Studio in Leawood, Kansas, who says blooming gel is one of the easiest ways to achieve these high-demand looks.

, here’s a refresher: The look is created with “a special polish that allows colors to diffuse and blend beautifully on the nail’s surface,” says, a nail artist and cofounder of Art Me Nails Studio in Chicago.

“It creates artistic designs with very little effort,” she says. , the beauty trend forecasting platform, searches for “blooming gel nails” across Google, TikTok, and Instagram have grown by 39.2% in the last year. This time around, the technique is being paired with more modern, sophisticated designs. Nail artists are using blooming gel to mimic textures found in nature, especially those associated with summertime.

It’s less “lava lamp” and more realistic, Earlier versions of the trend had a brighter, more maximalist tone.

“A few years ago, was mostly used for very literal and recognizable effects, like tortoiseshell, snake print, high-contrast marble, tie-dye, abstract flowers, and, a nail artist in Charlotte, North Carolina. “The looks were beautiful, but they often felt very loud, trend-driven, and more focused on the effect itself rather than the design. ” In 2026, you’ll find more minimal designs instead of the vibrant color combinations that dominated a few years ago.

“Compared to 2023, blooming gel designs have become softer and more controlled,” says Slynko. Vibrant colors aren’t completely out of the picture , but the placement is more intentional. Instead of neon dots scattered all over, we’re seeing fuchsia petals with faded edges blooming off the corner of the nail and French croc-print tips in electric chrome shades—still eye-catching, but not overwhelming.

“I’m using it more as a subtle accent rather than the main focus of the entire manicure,” adds Slynko. All of the nail artists we spoke to noted that the technique and blooming gel formulas haven’t changed much, nor are there any new tools involved.

“Dotting tools and fan brushes are still my go-to tools for blooming gel designs,” says, a nail artist in New York City. Dotting tools help create controlled patterns like florals, animal prints, and abstract shapes, while fan brushes are perfect for creating softer, blended effects and movement within the design. The update lies mainly in how the polish is being used.

Artists are working with thinner layers, combining blooming gel with trendy finishes like chrome and, and “paying more attention to the placement of the design on the nail rather than the blooming effect,” says Slynko. Ahead, discover 11 fresh, blooming gel nail ideas that add a modern, layered, and dimensional element to summer’s most popular designs.

She previously served as the associate beauty news editor at The Zoe Report and has held roles at Elle.com, Popsugar, Coveteur, Moda Operandi, Ebony, and Bustle. She graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a ... This Summer’s Top Nail Art Trends Are All About Feel-Good Finishesepisode 7, we get a lot more of Rosalía's character, Magick.

Makeup artist Donni Davy breaks down her unapologetic beauty look. Why TikTok Can’t Stop Fighting About “Transitional Blush” Two makeup artists are at the center of a social media-driven conversation about who owns and profits from viral trends. Watercolor Nails Are This Summer's Dreamiest Nail Art TrendThe Summer 2026 Hair Color Trends Are All About Doing Less With lived-in brunette and barely there copper, you can skip frequent salon visits and spend more time lounging by the pool.

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