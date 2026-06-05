Bloomfield High senior economics students hold Hot Dog Wars showdown

Bloomfield High seniors staged “Hot Dog Wars” in economics class, running four competing stands in East Bloomfield. After lessons in supply, demand, and marketing, they tested small-business skills to sell the most.

A Bloomfield High student grills hot dogs at the school's Hot Dog Wars event, Friday, June 5, 2026. They’ve been studying key economic principles such as supply and demand, marketing, and small business operations, and were eager to apply their knowledge in a real-world setting.

During the event, students operated four unique hot dog stands, each competing to sell the most hot dogs to their peers.

“Definitely portion sizes is a big one, figuring out how much you're going to give, how much you're going to profit off that because you want to be different from the groups, but you want to stand out and have your product be the best,” said Kayla Linderman, a senior at Bloomfield High School. The Webster Town Board approved the removal of an LGBTQ Pride flag from the Town Hall premises during a contentious meeting Thursday night.

The city's oldest gay-owned and operated bar is reopening its doors later this month after undergoing a major reorganization and rebranding. Manitou Road between Frisbee Hill Road and First Bible Baptist Church is expected to remain closed through early Friday morning while utility crews make repairs, according to the Greece Police Department. Wegmans temporarily pulls store-brand ranch and light ranch dressings from shelves





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