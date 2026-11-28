Snowballs weren’t the only things being thrown at this ski resort.

Several people are seen attempting to break up the slopeside brawl moments before ski patrol rushes in to intervene. While it remains unclear what sparked the snowy free-for-all, one user on Instagram claimed the chaos erupted after an innocent snowball fight.

“We were throwing snowballs at two of our female friends. And other people around us started as well,” the user wrote.

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“We literally only hit our two female friends no one else and the other dude charged at my friend while he was clipped to his board accusing him of hitting his girlfriend when we never did,” they added. A spokesperson for the resort, Amy Laramie, told the local station, “It’s unfortunate that something happened over the weekend,” but noted, “lines were definitely longer over the weekend than the mid-week.