BloodRayne Returns To Comics For Her 25th Anniversary On Kickstarter With Andy Lanning

BloodRayne returns to comics for her 25th anniversary with a new Kickstarter series from Roditeli Productions and Ziggurat. BloodRayne #1 continues the story after BloodRayne 2 while serving as a fresh entry point for new readers in 2027.

Kevin Roditeli and BRÄO lead the comic, with expanded-universe stories from Felipe Cagno, Andy Lanning and Ant Williams.is stepping off the console and onto the printed page again as Roditeli Productions and Ziggurat Interactive have announced a Kickstarter campaign for a"Rayne has been slicing through the action horror genre since 2002, and her fans have stuck with her the whole way," says, Managing Producer at Ziggurat Interactive.

Also read Image Comics Founder/Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Sells McFarlane Toys

"Partnering with Roditeli Productions lets us give those fans something they've been asking for: new stories, told by a team that knows how to make a comic campaign special. ", writer and Creative Director of Roditeli Productions. "Her influence as a character is still resonating in games, films and comics to this date. We had no other choice but to bring her back to comics for the 25th anniversary of the franchise.

She is a pop culture icon that deserves to be present in comics ongoingly, and that's what we want to accomplish. She is back to stay!

Advertisement

"and promised rewards will include Kickstarter-exclusive editions of the #1 issue, exclusive variant covers by artists still to be revealed, and merchandise available only through the campaign. Roditeli Productions states that they specialise in bringing established properties to comics via crowdfunding. Itscampaign raised more than $1,000,000 from over 7,000 backers, setting the record for the biggest single-issue comic Kickstarter. Earlier this year, the company repeated the approach withFounder of Bleeding Cool.

The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.

Todd McFarlane Sells His Toys In The Daily LITG, 9th of November, 2026 Todd McFarlane selling a majority share of McFarlane Toys to venture capital was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Disney's Amphibia For Free Comic Book Day/Comics Giveaway Day 2027Nathan Fillion Has Sold His Witness Point Comic As A Film To Lionsgate Nathan Fillion announces his Witness Point comic has been sold as a film to Lionsgate at the end of a five‑hour live stream...

Official Ahoy Comics January 2027 Solicits With Kindergarten GulagTodd McFarlane selling a majority share of McFarlane Toys to venture capital was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. X-Men #41 finds mutants and the Fantastic Four on a rescue mission while O*N*E enforces quarantine protocols in this DNX tie-in arriving Wednesday. The Doom Patrol #3 takes the World's Strangest Heroes to a cult compound where Dr. Caulder's nightmares become uncomfortably real this Wednesday.

Advertisement

Wade Wilson: Deadpool #10 takes the Merc Mobile on a road trip to the Everglades, where giant gators and a millionaire's missing son await.