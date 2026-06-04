Bloodborne Reborne: A Community-Driven Visual Overhaul

Bloodborne Reborne is a community-driven visual overhaul for the 2015 RPG Bloodborne. Developed by modders, this mod offers a complete visual overhaul, including improvements to textures, lighting, and material properties. With over 800 downloads, this mod has already garnered attention from fans and critics alike.

As one of the most memorable and outstanding gaming experiences of all time, Bloodborne has earned every ounce of its praise over the past decade.

Released back in 2015 as a standalone title by FromSoftware, Bloodborne has stood the test of time, and still remains a topic of conversation to this day, even announcing that an animated television show was in the works earlier this year. However, Bloodborne is also still mentioned to this day for another reason, and that is because, despite its popularity, it has yet to receive an official remaster, remake, sequel or PC port.

Despite FromSoftware seemingly being onboard with this project, it is Sony that is dragging its heels, instead preferring to keep Bloodborne a PlayStation exclusive. Whilst the game is playable on the PlayStation 5 thanks to backwards compatibility, it never received an official next-gen upgrade, meaning that players must still battle with its PS4 limitations. All in all, it is a heartbreaking situation, and one that a game as incredible as Bloodborne does not deserve.

Nevertheless, that has not stopped fans from taking matters into their own hands, with modders such as fromsoftserve working tirelessly to bring Bloodborne to PC in recent months. However, yet another Bloodborne remaster has arrived and this one comes courtesy of Bloodborne Reborne, which offers a complete visual overhaul to the beloved 2015 RPG.

With improvements to textures, lighting, and material properties, including the DLC and Chalice Dungeons, this mod aims to make each area/time feel distinct, memorable, and worth rediscovering, at least according to YouTuber Sero, who recently showcased the mod on their channel. It became something closer to how Bloodborne lives in memory: darker, gothic and mysterious, the video description reads, but points out that it requires emulation via shadPS4 v0.15.1.

The mod in question is also BB Reborne by Nexus Mods user Serotoniner which was first uploaded earlier this week, and has already garnered over 800 downloads. If you are still unsure, you can check out the mod features below: As you can imagine, any Bloodborne remaster, despite being unofficial, is a win for fans, and they took to the comments of Sero's YouTube video to share their thoughts on how far the game has come in the past decade.

One user commented, Dude, a Bloodborne retexture not made by some dude upscaling textures to 4k and making the game run at 4fps! This is amazing! Another agreed, adding, Mate, what a marvelous job you did here. Absolutely fantastic!

You got yourself a new subscriber. Running to Nexus for the download right now. Cheers! With many agreeing that the trailer looks like an official release from FromSoftware, whilst others claiming that this will inspire them to embark on yet another playthrough of Bloodborne, it seems as though it is another win for the community





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