Bloodborne Fans Get Something to Look Forward to in Celebration of the Game's 10th Anniversary

Although FromSoftware may be booked and busy as always, with the upcoming launch of both Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition and The Duskbloods, as well as reports that it was also working on multiple projects in the background, Bloodborne remains firmly stuck in the past. With still no sign of a remake, remaster, sequel, or PC port, Bloodborne stubbornly remains a PlayStation exclusive, and although it is available to play on the PS5 courtesy of backwards compatibility, it is still yet to welcome a next-gen patch, meaning that players still cannot appreciate it in its full glory, both appearance and performance wise. This is all the more disappointing considering that Bloodborne is widely regarded as one of the greatest video games of all time, and is often hailed as FromSoftware's magnum opus.

Although FromSoftware may be booked and busy as always, with the upcoming launch of both Elden Ring : Tarnished Edition and The Duskbloods , as well as reports that it was also working on multiple projects in the background, Bloodborne remains firmly stuck in the past.

With still no sign of a remake, remaster, sequel, or PC port, Bloodborne stubbornly remains a PlayStation exclusive, and although it is available to play on the PS5 courtesy of backwards compatibility, it is still yet to welcome a next-gen patch, meaning that players still cannot appreciate it in its full glory, both appearance and performance wise. This is all the more disappointing considering that Bloodborne is widely regarded as one of the greatest video games of all time, and is often hailed as FromSoftware's magnum opus.

However, with Sony seemingly dragging its feet when it comes to the remasters and ports we have all been shouting out for years to receive, the waiting game continues. In the meantime, however, Bloodborne fans have got something to look forward to in celebration of the game's 10th anniversary. Courtesy of Laced Records, the Bloodborne 10th Anniversary Vol. I & II Exclusive Edition X3LP is set to launch later this month.

Coming in at $98, it is quite the investment, but it is something that any Bloodborne lover needs in their collection, especially if they are a fan of the game's incredible soundtrack. The catch is that it has already sold out, but with such high demand, there is no doubt that Laced Records will release another batch in the future, so it is worth keeping an eye on the listing and signing up for any notifications.

The Bloodborne soundtrack is a masterclass in choral-orchestral writing and horror textures. Sadness, fury, creeping dread, and faded grandiosity are all conveyed through boss music cues that are all the more impactful given that a significant amount of a player's playtime is spent without underscore.

The Bloodborne 10th Anniversary Vol. I & II Exclusive Edition X3LP features the original soundtrack of both Bloodborne and The Old Hunters DLC, and with individually designed vinyls, covers, and packaging, there is no denying that this collection is worth every penny. Not only that, but the collaboration between Sony Interactive Entertainment and Laced Records comes alongside four remastered tracks previously unreleased on vinyl, as well as five remastered boss cues from The Old Hunters.

These include Ludwig, The Holy Blade by Nobuyoshi Suzuki and Lady Maria of the Astral Clocktower by Yuka Kitamura. If you wish to celebrate Bloodborne in style, and rediscover the stunning soundtrack in ultra-quality from the comfort of your own home, keep an eye out on the return of Bloodborne 10th Anniversary Vol. I & II Exclusive Edition X3LP





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Bloodborne Fromsoftware Elden Ring The Duskbloods Laced Records Bloodborne 10Th Anniversary Vol. I & II Exclus

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