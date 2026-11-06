Tombwater Update Adds Class Respec and New Boss as Bloodborne Sales Hit 10 Million

Moth Atlas releases October 26 update for Tombwater, adding class respecs and a new boss. This Soulslike serves as the best alternative for fans still waiting for Bloodborne 2.

The Soulslike title Tombwater has received a significant free content update on October 26, introducing a long-requested class respec feature and a new challenging boss encounter. This substantial patch arrives as FromSoftware continues to delay any official sequel or PC port for its landmark 2015 title Bloodborne. The timing highlights a growing market for games that capture the specific gothic horror aesthetic defined by the original masterpiece.

Data from Alinea Analytics confirms that Bloodborne sold an additional 251,000 copies during 2026 alone. This recent surge brings the total lifetime sales of the PlayStation exclusive to over 10 million copies worldwide. Nearly half a million players returned to the streets of Yharnam in October, proving the IP remains culturally relevant despite the lack of new official releases.

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Developed by Moth Atlas and published by Midwest Games, Tombwater launched on Steam on March 31, 2026. The game transposes the gothic horror setting to a cursed frontier mining town called Vauxhall Mining Camp. Players navigate a world where madness-stricken residents and eldritch horrors have turned a once-prosperous community into a living nightmare.

The latest update allows players to visit the character Drinks Johnson at the saloon to respec their starting class. Users must hand over at least one Whiskey Bottle to switch between all seven available starting classes without restarting the entire game. This mechanic enables users to redistribute HP, MP, and Stamina for different builds.

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Update 1.1 also introduces the Lanternkeeper boss inside the Casket Workshop at the northern end of Tombwater Cemetery. Players must use the Wraith Shot to light ten candles to access this encounter. Defeating the adversary rewards players with the Ghostlamp Blade, a weapon capable of triggering both Burn and Cold status effects.

The developer team previously created Yarntown, a well-regarded fan-made tribute to Bloodborne. This pedigree explains the natural similarities found in Tombwater, which currently holds a 9 out of 10 rating on Steam. Over 91 percent of its more than 300 user reviews are rated as positive, signaling strong community approval.

Tombwater retains core design pillars including grotesque enemies, punishing combat, and firearm mechanics. The interconnected world contains more than 20 horrifying bosses and over 50 distinct weapons. Players can utilize more than 40 spells for exploration and combat within this unsettling cosmic horror setting.

Six additional language options have been introduced to expand linguistic accessibility for the global player base. The update package demonstrates a clear commitment to quality-of-life improvements alongside new gameplay content. This release offers a viable alternative for those awaiting news on a Bloodborne 2.