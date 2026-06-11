Laced Records has released the Bloodborne 10th Anniversary Vol. I & II Exclusive Edition X3LP, a premium vinyl soundtrack collection celebrating FromSoftware’s 2015 classic. The set, which in collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment, is priced at $98 and has already sold out, though demand could always lead to another run down the line.

If you've played through Bloodborne from beginning to end, you'll be well accustomed to suffering having experienced what may be the hardest game of all time.

However, suffering can also make the heart grow stronger as a result of it, and some of us actually want more of that. Which is why this always hurts. Every new FromSoftware update comes with the same tiny flash of hope, followed by the crushing realization that no, this still isn’t a remake, remaster, sequel, PC port, or anything else people have been begging for since roughly the dawn of time.

However, it's something that we're about to get, even if this isn’t the 10th Anniversary release we were expecting. Laced Records has released the Bloodborne 10th Anniversary Vol. I & II Exclusive Edition X3LP, a premium vinyl soundtrack collection celebrating FromSoftware’s 2015 classic. The set, which in collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment, is priced at $98 and has already sold out, though demand could always lead to another run down the line.

And we hope it does, became the music in that game is part of what makes it so imposing. The anniversary release includes the original soundtracks for Bloodborne and The Old Hunters across vinyls, along with four remastered tracks previously unreleased on vinyl and five remastered boss cues from the DLC.

Those include Nobuyoshi Suzuki’s ‘Ludwig, The Holy Blade’ and Yuka Kitamura’s ‘Lady Maria of the Astral Clocktower,’ which is basically catnip for anyone who still hears boss music in their sleep, or simply dreams of Yharnam on a regular basis. The set also comes housed with a Caryll Runes slipmat inside a deluxe lift-off lid box, while both the slipmat and collector’s box are also available to buy separately.

Oh, and if this wasn’t cool enough, the tracks were recorded at Abbey Road Studios and AIR Studios in London





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