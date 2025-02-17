Blood Test Leads to Personalized Dietary Therapy for IBS

A groundbreaking study reveals that a new blood test can help identify specific food triggers for IBS, leading to a personalized elimination diet that significantly reduces abdominal pain.

Researchers at Michigan Medicine and Cleveland Clinic have discovered a promising new approach to managing irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms through a personalized dietary therapy guided by a novel blood test.

The study, published in the journal Gastroenterology, revealed that patients with IBS who followed a diet tailored to their specific food sensitivities, as identified by the InFoods IBS blood test, experienced significantly less abdominal pain compared to those on a sham elimination diet. The InFoods IBS test, developed by Biomerica, pinpoints the presence of Immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies against specific foods. Elevated IgG levels indicate an inflammatory response to certain foods, known to trigger IBS symptoms. The randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled trial involved 238 participants from eight academic centers across the United States. Participants underwent screening with the validated InFoods IBS assay, which tests IgG antibody levels against 18 common IBS trigger foods. They were then randomly assigned to either an elimination diet group or a sham diet group. The elimination diet group removed the foods identified as triggers by the IgG antibody test, while the sham diet group eliminated similar foods, creating a control for placebo effects. The results demonstrated that 59.6% of participants in the elimination diet group achieved the FDA-defined target for pain reduction, compared to 42.2% in the sham diet group. Notably, the benefits of the testing strategy were most pronounced in patients with IBS-C (IBS with constipation) and IBS-M (mixed constipation and diarrhea), with reductions in pain exceeding those observed in the sham group by a significant margin. This study addresses several limitations of previous research on IgG-based elimination diets, including small sample sizes, lack of a rigorous sham diet control, and inadequate validation of IgG tests in IBS patients. The novel approach offers a personalized, targeted approach to dietary intervention for IBS, potentially leading to more effective symptom management. Compared to existing elimination diets like the low FODMAP diet, which restrict a broader range of foods, the IgG-based diet allows for the removal of only a few specific trigger foods, making it potentially more sustainable and cost-effective. This breakthrough has the potential to significantly improve the quality of life for millions of individuals living with IBS by providing them with a more precise and effective way to manage their symptoms through diet





ScienceDaily / 🏆 452. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ibstreatment Dietarytherapy Foodsensitivity Bloodtest Iggantibodies Personalizedmedicine

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Outlander Season 7's Finale Just Made Blood Of My Blood Even More ExcitingAngel Shaw is a Core Features Senior Writer with Screen Rant who knows far too much about the worlds of Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings.

Read more »

Marvel Rivals Season 1: Eternal Night Falls Introduces Blood Soldier and Blood Kariudo SkinsNew skins for Winter Soldier and Psylocke arrive in Marvel Rivals, coinciding with the Vampire-themed Season 1.

Read more »

How Outlander: Blood of My Blood Could Make Outlander Season 8 Even BetterStarz's Outlander spinoff, Blood of My Blood, set to premiere before the final season of Outlander, could significantly elevate the stakes and intrigue surrounding the show's conclusion. By exploring the love stories of Jamie and Claire's parents, the spinoff could shed light on the origins of their romance, and perhaps even hint at the fate of Claire's stillborn daughter, Faith.

Read more »

Alaska Blood Bank Urges Residents to Donate During National Blood Donor MonthThe Blood Bank of Alaska faces a constant need for blood donations to meet the demands of Alaskan hospitals. The article highlights the shortage of donors in the state and emphasizes the importance of individual contributions to ensure a stable blood supply for all Alaskans.

Read more »

NHS Devon using blood test algorithm to help spot cancer soonerScientists in Devon are interpreting blood tests in a new way to help GPs spot cancer warning signs.

Read more »

This Blood Test Just Effectively Detected Alzheimer's—Before Symptoms BeganIt could be a breakthrough in early detection and treatment.

Read more »