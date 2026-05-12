Blood Test Detects Heart and Kidney Disease Years Before Symptoms Appear

A new blood test developed by researchers at the University of Bristol could potentially reveal whether a person is developing heart or kidney disease years before symptoms appear. The test detects microscopic damage inside blood vessels, which scientists believe could serve as an early warning sign of these diseases.

A simple blood test could reveal whether a person is developing heart or kidney disease years before symptoms appear, scientists say. Researchers at the University of Bristol have discovered a way to detect microscopic damage inside blood vessels - changes linked to some of the world's biggest killers.

The test works by analysing subtle chemical changes on red blood cells, which scientists say carry a hidden 'fingerprint' of damage occurring deep inside the body. The research, published today in Nature Communications, reveals a novel method for identifying damage to the lining of microscopic blood vessels, potentially allowing doctors to spot disease before symptoms appear





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Blood Test Microscopic Damage Red Blood Cells Heart And Kidney Disease Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic Syndrome

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