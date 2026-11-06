Blood sugar spikes could hinge on the order you eat your food, study suggests

Meal sequencing with olive oil may help blunt blood sugar spikes, a mouse study suggests, but a registered dietitian says it's not a quick fix for humans.

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Psychologist explains what research showsBiology and aging may give women an advantage in tasting bourbon, expert saysDaylight Saving Time sleep tips and the 'Trunk-or-Treat' Halloween debateResearchers found that giving mice olive oil ahead of glucose delayed stomach emptying and limited an initial rise in circulating sugar, raising questions about how eating patterns affect metabolic health. A simple change to the order in which you eat could help blunt blood sugar spikes, new research suggests, but experts say it's not necessarily a"quick fix.

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" In a study published in the journal Diabetes in October, mice that received olive oil 15 minutes before glucose — a simple sugar the body uses for energy — had a smaller early rise in blood sugar than mice given glucose first or glucose alone. The researchers also saw the effect in mice with The researchers also tested other dietary fats, suggesting the response may not be unique to olive oil.

The experiment offers clues about why BUTTER, BEEF TALLOW DEBATE ISN'T OVER AS HEART EXPERTS WARN OF RISKS AND US GUIDELINES DIFFER ON FATS "Our findings suggest that the order in which nutrients reach the gut can engage a coordinated hormone-nerve response that changes how quickly the stomach delivers glucose to the intestine," corresponding author Dr. Daisuke Yabe of Kyoto University said in a statement. When the mice received fat before sugar, their stomachs released food into the intestine more slowly and their blood sugar rose less sharply at first.

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The researchers also found that giving the mice fat first triggered early increases in two hormones, glucagon and GLP-1. Although glucagon is usually known for raising blood sugar, the researchers found that the two hormones appear to work together to help limit the rise in glucose. Yabe said the group's research is inspired by practical approaches people can sustain.

"Meal-sequencing is appealing because it merely changes how a meal is eaten rather than requiring people to avoid entire food groups," he said. The study adds to research on how food order may offer a practical way to moderate blood sugar, Huma Chaudhry, a Chicago-based registered dietitian and founder ofChaudhry also cautioned, however, that since the study was conducted on mice,"We can't assume the same results would occur in humans.

" Previous human research suggests eating vegetables or protein before carbohydrates may also help moderate post-meal blood sugar, while more research is needed on olive oil specifically, she said. "The takeaway isn't that everyone should start drinking olive oil before a meal," she said, adding that there is"no need to treat it like a supplement or quick fix.

" The mice were fasted overnight and received olive oil and glucose separately, 15 minutes apart, which is different from people eating a typical balanced meal. , for instance, someone might eat a salad dressed in olive oil first and then have chicken and pasta, which can raise blood sugar, together. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP