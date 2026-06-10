Blood-Soaked Pinocchio Reimagining Set to Terrorize Cinemas

A new trailer for 'Pinocchio Unstrung' offers a sneak peek into a gory, violent take on the classic fable, with Carlo Collodi's wooden marionette transformed into a murderous creation stalking the halls of a prestigious London boarding school. The film, which plays its absurd premise straight, has already gained recognition at film festivals and promises to be a standout horror film.

A blood-soaked reimagining of Pinocchio is set to hit cinemas, with a trailer offering a sneak peek into a gory new take on the classic fable .

This time, Carlo Collodi's wooden marionette has been transformed into a murderous creation, stalking the corridors of a prestigious London boarding school in search of human flesh. The trailer doesn't shy away from its violent intent, instead embracing the grotesque with a puppet determined to shed its artificial form at any cost.

'Pinocchio Unstrung' reimagines the classic tale as a gory horror set within the confines of an elite London prep school. Unlike recent twisted childhood adaptations, 'Pinocchio Unstrung' trailer plays its absurd premise completely straight, evoking the unsettling tone of horror slasher movies. The film's identity is carved out through sheer commitment to the bit, with Emmy winner Todd Masters overseeing practical animatronics that give Pinocchio a jerky, unnatural physicality. The digital effects are polished, and the gore sequences are unrelenting.

The official synopsis reveals that 'Pinocchio Unstrung' unfolds within an elite London prep school, where Pinocchio, influenced by a sinister Cricket and created by Geppetto, launches a violent crusade to become a real boy like his brother James, one piece at a time. Cameron Bell stars as James, with Jessica Balmer rounding out the cast.

'Pinocchio Unstrung' has already garnered festival credibility, taking home the Silver Méliès Special Jury Prize in the European Competition at the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival and receiving nominations for multiple categories at the Raindance Film Festival





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pinocchio Horror Gory Reimagining Classic Fable

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spurs fans can score a limited-edition cap by donating blood on NBA Finals game daysAs the San Antonio Spurs battle the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, South Texans have a chance to support their team while helping save lives.

Read more »

IO Interactive's 007 First Light: A Bold and Brilliant Reimagining of the Classic SpyIO Interactive's 007 First Light has been a huge success, offering a bold and brilliant reinvention of the classic spy for the 2020s. The game has received widespread critical acclaim, with a 97% recommendation rate and an average critic score of 88/100.

Read more »

Spider-Noir: A Gritty Reimagining of Ben Reilly as a War Veteran VigilanteExplore the new Spider-Noir series, where Ben Reilly, a WWII veteran turned private eye, navigates a 1930s noir New York with spider-based powers that differ from Peter Parker's. Discover how the show balances maturity with a TV-14 rating, and how its grounded approach shapes a more vulnerable hero.

Read more »

The Horror-ification of Beloved Childhood Favorites: A Trend Worth Exploring?The trend of giving beloved childhood characters the horror treatment has gained momentum with the release of the Pinocchio: Unstrung trailer, which showcases a dark and unsettling reimagining of the classic tale.

Read more »