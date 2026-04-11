Cyberattack on French blood banks tried to raise freezer temperatures, EFS says

Hackers targeted cold storage monitoring systems at three French blood banks, attempting to raise temperatures and spoil plasma, but staff moved the blood before any products were compromised. The attack followed a wave of refrigeration hacks at European supermarkets.

Hackers tried to raise the temperatures of freezers at three French blood banks from minus 22 Fahrenheit to as high as 230 Fahrenheit in an attempt to ruin life-saving plasma supplies, French authorities said.

The attack directly targeted cold storage room monitoring and control systems at three regional blood bank sites run by the French Blood Establishment, or EFS. Monitoring systems detected the problem quickly and staff acted in time, so no blood products or samples were compromised, the EFS said in a statement released late Tuesday. The EFS said temperature and defrosting thresholds were raised to extremely high levels on Monday at three of its cold storage sites for plasma.

Also read French Blood Banks Thwart Cyberattack to Raise Cold Storage Temperatures

Refrigeration Systems Restored After Hack

The equipment at the facilities was back under control on Wednesday, and remote access to the refrigerators has now been disabled, France's health ministry said. The attack hit a supplier of refrigeration equipment at the three EFS sites. The products stored were bags of plasma intended for transfusions and plasma used to manufacture medicines, and they were either transferred or secured.

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An EFS spokesperson, Charley Dubois, said staff round the clock responded to alerts and moved the blood to other refrigerators that were not connected. We have staff round the clock since blood can be needed at any time, Dubois said. They were warned about the problems by alerts and moved the blood to other refrigerators that were not connected. The EFS said blood collection and distribution operations remain uninterrupted, ensuring continued services for patients at hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

The company supplying the refrigeration equipment, Coolworld, said in a statement that it is aware of the cybersecurity incident. The vulnerability currently being reported in the media relates to a component from a third party supplier and was outside Coolworld's direct control, the statement said. The company said only a limited number of units were affected and it was taking appropriate measures. France's national cybersecurity agency and the Health Ministry are investigating the incident.

Attack Linked To European Retail Hacks

The ministry gave no indication of who might be behind the cyberattack. The French weekly newspaper Le Canard Enchaine, which first reported the cyberattack, said the attack attempted to reset temperatures that normally are at minus 22 Fahrenheit, or minus 30 Celsius, to as high as 230 Fahrenheit, or 110 Celsius. The attack coincided with a large scale cyberattack targeting refrigerators at stores across eight European countries, including major retailers in Sweden, Belgium, Luxembourg and Estonia.

In that earlier incident, freezer units were hacked to reach 122 Fahrenheit, causing groceries to spoil. That earlier campaign, in mid October, targeted fridges and freezers at hundreds of supermarkets and independent stores across France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

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One of the chains hit, Dutch supermarket chain Ahold Delhaize, said Wednesday that it expected the cyberattack to reduce its sales in the fourth quarter by as much as 281 million dollars, or 250 million euros, and crimp its operating income for the period by over 112 million dollars, about 100 million euros. While most of the disruption was contained within two weeks, work continues to fully restore our normal operations, CEO Franz Muller said.

Supermarket Chain Reports Financial Losses

As we all recognize, cyber threats are an increasingly harsh reality of doing business today, he said in a statement released with Delhaize's quarterly earnings. The company had earlier blamed malicious actions by others and proactively took some of its systems offline, including websites and apps for its various brands in Europe as well as in the United States.

Investigations are under way to learn how the hackers managed to gain access to the freezing units and when the systems can safely return to service. The incidents have raised worries in the European Union about vulnerabilities found in its infrastructure at a time when suspected Russian sabotage attacks have been on the rise. Unlike the supermarket hacks, the blood at the French facilities was rescued by quick acting staffers, the EFS said.