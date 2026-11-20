Blondie has released their latest single, 'Come Back Home,' a buoyant track co-written by the duo Lucius. The song reflects on the emotional toll of touring and longing for home, featuring vocal harmonies from Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig. This release is part of their new album, described by Debbie Harry as a modern amalgamation of the band's diverse influences.

Their latest single, “ Come Back Home,” is buoyant and evocative, despite its forlorn lyrics longing for a place to settle down. Written by Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius, who also contribute their vocal harmonies, the track began as a personal song before finding its way to Blondie.

“We had been on tour for a few years, and wrote this song; a sort of reflection of being away for too long, and the ways in which distance and the road can mess with your mind and your relationships,” said Wolfe and Laessig in a statement. Speaking about the opportunity to work with Blondie, they said: “We grew up with Debbie Harry as the ultimate female icon of punk, rock, and disco—paving a path for women in music, blending styles, and reimagining herself.

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We never dreamed a song of ours would become part of the Blondie story. ” Blondie guitarist Chris Stein likens “Come Back Home” to the feeling of Alison Krauss’s “Down to the River to Pray” from the Coen Brothers’ 2000 tragicomedyThe Blondie single carries the “same haunting, almost spiritual quality, with a sense of simplicity and restraint,” said Stein.

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,” the album’s Johnny Marr-penned lead single, which released in October and marked Blondie’s first new music since 2017’s, their first album in nine years, spans 13 tracks and includes “Heartbreak Kid,” written by Stein; “Sleepwalking,” penned by Glen Matlock; and “Man Who Had No Face,” co-written by Stein and frontwoman Debbie Harry. The band also revisits “Little Metal Drummer,” which was originally recorded by Blondie co-founding keyboardist Jimmy Destri for his solo debut, “This album is classic Blondie — an amalgamation of all our different influences and eras into something new,” Harry said in a previous statement.

“This music feels grounded in the present, shaped by who we are and how we’re living now. ”Amid Legal Controversy, Christie’s Withdraws Frida Kahlo Painting Hours Before Auction