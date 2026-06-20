Blokees has unveiled Shattered Glass Optimus Prime for its Wheels line, bringing the evil mirror-universe leader to life. The 1:64-scale Optimus Prime kit features 78 pieces, pre-colored parts, tool-free assembly, and premium materials.

Blokees Unveils Shattered Glass Optimus Prime for Its Wheels Line , Bringing the Evil Mirror- Universe Leader to Life. The 1:64-Scale Optimus Prime Kit Features 78 Pieces, Pre-Colored Parts, Tool-Free Assembly, and Premium Materials.

Shattered Glass Optimus Prime Includes a Trailer That Converts into Modular Combat Platform Display Configurations. Priced at $12.99, the Blokees Optimus Prime Model Kit Measures 3.75 Inches and Is Available Now Online. Blokees Continues to Explore Deeper Transformers Lore with Its Newest Wheels Kit, as Shattered Glass Optimus Prime Comes to Life. This Release Reimagines the Classic Autobot Leader Through the Franchise's Mirror-Universe Mythology, Giving Him a More Sinister Role.

In This Continuity, the Traditional Heroic Roles Are Reversed, with Autobots Portrayed as Tyrants and Decepticons as Freedom Fighters. This Model Kit Translates That Darker Interpretation into a Detailed, Buildable Collectible Format. The Set Features Tool-Free Snap-Fit Assembly, Pre-Colored Parts, Modular Accessories, and Interchangeable Components for the Blokees Wheels Line. Blokees Wheels Is a Compact Scale-Model Kit Line That Reimagines Iconic Characters as Buildable 1:64-Scale Figures with More Detail and Metal Than Some Other Versions.

Each Release Combines Snap-Fit Construction, Pre-Colored Parts, and Modular Accessories, Allowing Collectors to Assemble Detailed Mini Figures Without Tools or Paint. Similar to the Original Transformers Wheels Optimus Prime, This Version Includes a Connecting Trailer That Converts into a Combat-Style Display Platform. For Collectors of Hasbro Transformers Lines, This Kit Pairs Well with Classic 3.75-Inch Figures and Blokees Defender Transformers Sets.

It Also Works as a Compact Battle Station or Staging Base for Miniature Displays, Making It a Versatile Addition to Any Collection. Measuring Approximately 3.75 Inches in Figure Form, with the Vehicle and Trailer Extending Up to 7.5 Inches in Length, the Shattered Glass Optimus Prime Vehicle Kit Is Priced at $12.99 and Is Already Available for Purchase. The Model Kit Features High-Density Materials, Adding a Weightier Feel, While Tool-Free Assembly Makes It Easy to Get Started.

The Multi-Mode Trailer Lets You Create Auto-Launcher + Mini Roller, Auto-Launcher + Trailer Chassis, and More for a Richer Modular Experience. The Model Kit Is a Must-Have for Any Transformers Fan, Offering a Unique and Detailed Take on the Classic Autobot Leader





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Blokees Shattered Glass Optimus Prime Wheels Line Transformers Collectibles

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