Blokees launches the DC Champion Class Joker from Batman Hush. This 89-piece model kit features 43 articulation points and iconic accessories for collectors.

Blokees has officially announced the next addition to its DC Champion Class collectible line with the Joker from the Batman Hush comic book series. This release follows previous entries featuring Batman, Catwoman, and Superman in the same dedicated collection. The new model kit brings one of the Dark Knight's most dangerous adversaries into the lineup for the first time in this specific format.

Model Kit Specifications and Design

The new Joker model kit consists of exactly 89 individual pieces that assemble into a highly detailed figure. Each model features 43 distinct points of articulation to allow for dynamic posing and display options. The kit includes two interchangeable head sculpts and four different pairs of hands to customize the figure's expression and stance.

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Accessories provided with the kit include two revolvers, a crowbar, and a fabric flag designed to replicate the classic BANG gag from the comics. These elements are intended to help enthusiasts capture the character's chaotic essence and iconic status within the DC Universe. The design aims to faithfully represent the Clown Prince of Crime as he appears in the specific comic arc.

Historical Context and Source Material

The Batman Hush storyline was first published in 2002 as a 12-issue mystery that introduced a new enemy who knew everything about Bruce Wayne. This arc featured a crossover lineup including Superman, Catwoman, Poison Ivy, and the Joker. The narrative follows Batman as he investigates a series of murders targeting prominent DC characters.

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Specifically, the model captures the Joker during his confrontation with Batman in issue number 614. In this pivotal scene, Batman suspects the Joker of murdering Thomas Elliot and nearly beats him to death with a crowbar. Commissioner Gordon is forced to intervene to stop the vigilante from crossing the line into lethal violence. This moment defines the tension between the hero and his most notorious foe.

Pricing and Availability for Collectors

Blokees is currently accepting pre-orders for the DC Champion Class 07 Batman Hush Joker kit at a price of $19.99. The manufacturer has set an expected shipping date of November 26 for all orders placed during this initial release window. Interested buyers can secure their units through the official pre-order channel before stock runs out.

The company highlights that the model utilizes tool-free assembly to make construction straightforward for collectors of all skill levels. This feature allows enthusiasts to easily assemble and display the figure in various poses without requiring additional tools or complex techniques. The officially licensed nature of the product ensures accurate representation of the source material for fans.

Editorial Note on Source Material

The Batman Hush series remains a significant entry in modern DC comics due to its intricate plot and character dynamics. It explores the hidden vulnerabilities of Bruce Wayne while showcasing the unpredictable nature of the Joker. This model kit serves as a tangible tribute to that specific era of storytelling and character development.

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Collectors who appreciate detailed articulation and historical accuracy in their figures will find this release particularly noteworthy. The inclusion of specific props like the crowbar and revolvers ties directly to key narrative beats in the original comic. It stands as a dedicated homage to the creative team behind the 2002 series.