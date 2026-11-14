Blokees Releases Jurassic Park Terraventure TC 02 Triceratops Model Kit

Blokees launches the officially licensed Terraventure TC 02 Triceratops model kit. This 1:64 scale set features 49 pieces, 16 articulation points, and a baby accessory for fans.

Blokees has officially expanded its popular Jurassic Park Terraventure product line with the introduction of the new Terraventure TC 02 Triceratops model kit. This latest addition to the brand's dinosaur collection is designed for adult collectors and enthusiasts who seek high-fidelity replicas of iconic creatures from the historic 1993 film franchise.

Jurassic Park Terraventure TC 02 Triceratops Features

The Terraventure TC 02 Triceratops model kit arrives at a 1:64 scale, allowing for a detailed and manageable display piece that fits seamlessly into any existing prehistoric diorama or shelf collection. The kit contains exactly 49 individual pieces that come together to form a highly articulated figure of one of the most recognizable dinosaurs in cinematic history.

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Blokees has engineered the model with 16 distinct points of articulation. This extensive range of motion allows collectors to pose the Triceratops in dynamic stances, mimicking the natural movements of the herbivore or recreating specific scenes from the movies. The articulation points are strategically placed at the neck, jaws, legs, and tail to ensure stability while maintaining realistic anatomical proportions.

Visual fidelity is a primary focus of the Terraventure TC 02 design. The completed model showcases realistic leather-like skin textures that replicate the rugged hide of a Late Cretaceous herbivore. Fine detailing in the sculpting captures the unique bony frills and horns that define the Triceratops, while the detailed paintwork adds depth and realism to the final assembly.

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Blokees Assembly and Included Accessories

Assembly of the TC 02 Triceratops kit is designed to be a tool-free experience. Builders do not require any glue, adhesive, or specialized tools to construct the model, making the process accessible and enjoyable for hobbyists of all skill levels. The interlocking parts snap together securely, ensuring the finished figure remains robust for display.

A standout feature of this release is the inclusion of a baby Triceratops accessory. This smaller companion figure adds a narrative element to the display, allowing collectors to recreate family scenarios or depict the gentle giant in a protective stance. The baby model matches the scale and detailing of the adult figure, ensuring visual consistency across the set.

The kit also includes a dedicated scene base. This accessory provides a stable foundation for the adult and baby figures, enhancing the overall presentation. The base helps anchor the models, preventing tipping and allowing for creative arrangement within a larger Jurassic Park-themed display environment.

Historical and Cinematic Context of the Model

The Triceratops depicted in the Blokees kit is rooted in both paleontological history and cinematic legacy. During the Late Cretaceous period, approximately 68 to 66 million years ago, this enormous herbivore roamed North America. These massive creatures coexisted with legendary prehistoric predators, including the Tyrannosaurus rex, creating a dynamic ecosystem that captures the imagination of scientists and fans alike.

For movie fans, the Triceratops is forever connected to one of the most memorable sequences from Steven Spielberg's original 1993 blockbuster, Jurassic Park. During the initial island tour, Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant encounter a sick Triceratops. This scene gives audiences a remarkable close-up look at the park's gentle giants, highlighting the vulnerability of even the largest creatures within the park's ecosystem.

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Blokees has captured the essence of this iconic dinosaur encounter by providing a model that reflects the creature's majestic and gentle nature. The TC 02 kit allows fans to bring that memorable dinosaur encounter to their own collections, offering a tangible connection to the film's most emotional moments. The attention to detail in the skin texture and articulation honors the groundbreaking practical effects that helped make the original film a timeless classic.

Availability and Collectible Market Impact

Fans can purchase the Jurassic Park Terraventure TC 02 Triceratops model kit right now through official sales channels. The release represents a strategic expansion of the Terraventure collection, which previously included models such as the Tyrannosaurus rex. By introducing the Triceratops, Blokees is providing collectors with the opportunity to complete a more diverse range of prehistoric species from the franchise.

The official licensing ensures that the model adheres to the specific design cues recognized by the studio and fans. This authenticity is crucial for collectors who value accurate representations of the on-screen dinosaurs. The kit offers lifelike poses and dynamic displays that appeal to both casual observers and dedicated hobbyists.

As the collectible market continues to grow, products like the Terraventure TC 02 Triceratops model kit demonstrate the enduring popularity of Jurassic Park. The combination of historical accuracy, cinematic nostalgia, and high-quality manufacturing makes this kit a significant addition to any serious collection. The release underscores Blokees' commitment to delivering premium, officially licensed products that bring the world of Jurassic Park to life with precision and passion.