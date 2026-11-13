Blokees Launches Licensed Jurassic Park TC 01 T-Rex Model Kit

Blokees introduces the officially licensed Jurassic Park Terraventure TC 01 Tyrannosaurus Rex. This 1:64 scale model features 18 articulation points, 46 pieces, and tool-free assembly for collectors.

Blokees has officially launched the Terraventure TC 01 Tyrannosaurus Rex, an officially licensed model kit designed for fans of the classic film. This new release captures the iconic final pose of Rexy, bringing a piece of cinema history to shelves with precise detail.

Jurassic Park T-Rex Kit Features

The Terraventure TC 01 Tyrannosaurus Rex arrives in a 1:64 scale, allowing for a manageable yet detailed display piece. The kit contains 46 individual pieces that assemble without the need for any extra tools, simplifying the building process. This tool-free design ensures that the assembly experience remains accessible and enjoyable for collectors of all ages.

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Artists at Blokees have sculpted fine, leather-like skin textures and included battle-scar details to match the dinosaur's appearance in the original movie. The realistic paintwork further enhances the visual fidelity, ensuring the model looks authentic on a display shelf. Every surface texture reflects the care taken to replicate the practical effects of the film.

Dynamic Posing and Display Options

Collectors will appreciate the 18 points of articulation built into the model kit, which allow for a wide variety of poses. Fans can recreate the exact stance from the movie's finale or create unique displays that reflect personal creativity. This level of articulation adds significant value to the set compared to static figurines.

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Blokees includes a movie-inspired display base that features fallen dinosaur bones and the iconic dropped banner from the end of the film. This accessory creates a dynamic scene that complements the T. Rex figure perfectly. The inclusion of these environmental details elevates the set from a simple model to a complete diorama.

The package also comes with an instruction booklet and a collector's card, which adds to the overall value of the product. These additional items provide context and enhance the unboxing experience for new owners. The collector's card serves as a certificate of authenticity for the officially licensed merchandise.

Pricing and Availability

The Blokees Jurassic Park Terraventure TC 01 Tyrannosaurus Rex is priced at $19.99, making it an accessible entry point for collectors. The model kit is available for purchase directly through the Blokees website. This pricing strategy positions the product as a competitive option in the growing market for cinematic collectibles.

This launch expands the existing lineup of dinosaur collectibles offered by the company. By focusing on officially licensed intellectual property, Blokees caters to a dedicated audience of movie enthusiasts. The release represents a significant addition for anyone looking to complete a Jurassic Park themed collection.

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The attention to detail in the sculpting and painting sets this model apart from generic dinosaur toys. Fans of the franchise will find that the TC 01 kit meets high standards for accuracy and quality. The combination of historical film references and modern manufacturing techniques results in a premium product.

With its easy assembly and striking visual appeal, the Terraventure TC 01 serves as both a display piece and a nostalgic reminder of the film. It appeals to both hardcore collectors and casual fans who appreciate the legacy of the series. The kit stands as a testament to the enduring popularity of the Jurassic Park franchise.

Blokees continues to build its reputation in the collectible market with this carefully crafted release. The focus on official licensing ensures that fans receive products that honor the source material. This approach fosters trust and excitement within the community of collectors.