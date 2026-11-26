Blokees brings the mighty Dinobots together with a new Transformers Defender Version Volcanicus Combining Accessory featuring 62 pieces

Blokees unveils a new Transformers Defender Version Volcanicus combining accessory set for the five Dinobots. The 62-piece kit lets Grimlock, Slag, Sludge, Snarl, and Swoop merge into the powerful Transformers combiner.

Compatible with specific Defender Version releases, the Transformers accessory set features easy tool-free assembly. Blokees lists the Transformers Defender Version Volcanicus combining kit for $4.99, with Dinobots sold separately. The Dinobots are ready to combine, and Blokees is giving Transformers collectors a chance to unleash one mighty Autobot warrior! Blokees continues to expand its Defender Version collection with a new Volcanicus Combining Accessory set, allowing fans to bring five legendary Dinobots together to create the powerful combiner.

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First introduced in the originalanimated series, the Dinobots have always been among the Autobots' most powerful and unpredictable warriors. Led by the mighty Grimlock, this team of prehistoric-inspired robots features incredible strength and firepower, making them a formidable force against the Decepticons. Though their individual personalities often lead to trouble, their combined strength creates something even more dangerous. Known as Volcanicus, this massive warrior brings together the power of Grimlock, Slag, Sludge, Snarl, and Swoop!