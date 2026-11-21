Blokees launches the DC Comics Legend Edition The Flash model kit. This 7-inch, 324-piece figure offers 79 points of articulation and a new skeletal structure. Pre-orders begin now for a December 2026 release.

Blokees officially introduces its newest premium collectible line, the DC Comics Legend Edition, kicking off the series with a highly detailed model kit of The Flash. This 7-inch scale figure stands as the inaugural release in the new tier, moving beyond the company's smaller Champion Class releases to offer collectors a significantly larger and more intricate build experience. The kit is currently available for pre-order at a price point of $39.99, establishing a new standard for dynamic posing and surface detailing in the company's catalog.

The Flash Model Kit Core Specifications

The Flash Legend Edition model kit comprises an impressive 324 individual pieces, allowing builders to construct a figure that captures the iconic hero's streamlined suit design with precision. This substantial piece count contributes to the figure's robust construction, ensuring that the final assembly holds together securely during display and handling by enthusiasts. The kit is engineered to stand approximately 7 inches tall, providing a commanding presence on any shelf or display case while remaining proportional to other premium figures in a collector's inventory.

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Structural integrity and dynamic posing are achieved through the integration of a new internal skeletal structure within the figure. This internal framework supports up to 79 points of articulation, a significant increase over previous iterations and comparable releases from the manufacturer. The enhanced joint system allows for a wide range of motion, enabling builders to recreate classic running stances, combat poses, and dynamic action scenes with high fidelity.

Blokees has applied enhanced surface finishing techniques to the 324 pieces to improve the visual realism of the model. The sculpting focuses on the intricate details of the Flash's uniform, including the lightning bolt motifs and texture variations that define the character's appearance in the DC Comics universe. This attention to surface detail complements the internal skeleton, resulting in a figure that looks both durable and aesthetically pleasing when fully assembled.

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Accessory Set and Display Features

Beyond the main figure, the kit includes a comprehensive set of accessories designed to expand display versatility. Collectors receive two swappable head sculpts, allowing them to choose between different facial expressions or emotional states to match specific themes or scenes. These interchangeable parts ensure that the figure can be customized to fit various narrative contexts or simply provide variety in static displays.

The accessory package also features multiple pairs of extra hands and feet, further increasing the range of possible poses. These additional limbs enable the recreation of specific gestures, such as pointing, running, or holding items, adding depth to the diorama potential of the kit. The inclusion of a sturdy display stand ensures that the 7-inch figure can be positioned securely, even in more gravity-defying stances made possible by the 79 points of articulation.

To emphasize The Flash's super-speed abilities, the kit includes a collection of Speed Force lightning effects. These translucent or stylized pieces can be attached to the figure or the display stand to simulate motion blur and energy trails. The lightning effects serve as a visual anchor for the theme, transforming the static model into a dynamic representation of the Scarlet Speedster in action.

Pre-Order Availability and Release Timeline

Blokees has opened pre-orders for the DC Comics Legend Edition The Flash model kit immediately, allowing fans to secure their units ahead of the manufacturing schedule. The cost for this premium collectible is set at $39.99, positioning it as an accessible yet high-value entry into the Legend Edition series. The pre-order window provides an opportunity for collectors to ensure they receive the first release in the new line without the immediate scarcity often associated with popular characters.

The official release window for the kit is scheduled for December 2026. This timeline gives the manufacturer ample time to produce the 324-piece kits and manage the distribution logistics for global shipping. Collectors who place their orders during the pre-sale period should anticipate a wait of nearly two years before the kit arrives in their hands.

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As the first character to join the DC Comics Legend Edition lineup, The Flash sets the benchmark for the series' quality and design philosophy. The move to a 7-inch scale with a mech-like design language marks a distinct evolution from the brand's Champion Class releases, such as the previously announced Joker from the Batman: Hush comic book run. This strategic expansion suggests that Blokees intends to build a robust portfolio of larger-scale figures for major DC properties.

The launch of this kit arrives amidst a competitive market for DC collectibles, with competitors like Mattel and McFarlane Toys also releasing premium figures for characters such as Nightwing and Emperor Paul Atreides. However, Blokees differentiates its Legend Edition through its focus on model kit construction rather than pre-painted action figures. This distinction appeals to builders who prefer the satisfaction of assembly and customization over off-the-shelf toys.

Collectors interested in adding The Flash to their DC display have the option to utilize tool-free assembly for the build process. This feature is designed to streamline the construction experience, making the 324-piece kit manageable for builders of varying skill levels. The combination of ease of assembly, high articulation, and detailed sculpting aims to provide a rewarding building experience that culminates in a versatile display piece.

The DC Comics Legend Edition The Flash model kit represents a significant step for Blokees in the premium collectibles sector. With its 79 points of articulation, 324 pieces, and extensive accessory set, it offers substantial value for fans of the character. The pre-order availability at $39.99 and the December 2026 release date provide a clear roadmap for acquisition, inviting collectors to prepare for the arrival of this detailed Speedster representation.