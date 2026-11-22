Blockstream CEO Adam Back reveals Kraken's BTC/CAD crash to C$24,250 was caused by a USD/CAD market maker running out of funds, not a security breach.

Blockstream CEO Adam Back has provided a definitive explanation for the sudden and severe drop in Kraken's Bitcoin Canadian dollar trading pair, which plunged to C$24,250. The event, which occurred during the overnight hours on Saturday morning, sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency community as prices fell to levels roughly equivalent to $17,000 in U.S. currency. Back addressed the incident directly on the social media platform X, clarifying that the anomaly was not the result of a hack, a system failure, or malicious activity by exchange operators.

Kraken Market Maker Runs Out of Liquidity

The primary catalyst for this extreme price volatility was the failure of Kraken's local spot foreign exchange market maker for the USD/CAD pair. According to Back, the liquidity provider responsible for maintaining the stability of the Canadian dollar spot rate ran out of money during the trading window. This depletion of capital caused the USD/CAD rate to depeg significantly from the prevailing market rate of 1.434. The lack of available funds meant the market maker could no longer supply the necessary Canadian dollars to match sell orders, creating a liquidity vacuum that allowed prices to slide unchecked.

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Mispricing of Canadian Dollar Drives Arbitrage

Back clarified the mechanics of the crash by stating that it was more accurate to describe the situation as traders being able to buy Canadian dollars at a steep discount. While one X user initially argued that the Canadian dollar was overvalued because it allowed holders to buy other assets cheaply, Back corrected this assessment. He explained that the BTC/USD price remained normal while the USD/CAD pair was mispriced due to a shortage of Canadian dollar bids. This shortage drove the price up in a distorted manner, but the overall effect on Bitcoin was a drastic downward pressure when measured against the Canadian dollar.

Arbitrage Logic Amplifies Price Discrepancies

The Blockstream CEO further detailed how arbitrage traders interacted with the broken markets to exacerbate the price divergence. He noted that if the USD/CAD market maker had failed, there were few buyers left in the order book for Bitcoin denominated in Canadian dollars. Typically, traders would close such a gap by selling U.S. dollars to buy Canadian dollars, allowing them to purchase Bitcoin at a discount. However, in this instance, the logic flipped because it became profitable to buy Canadian dollars at a premium to take advantage of the cheap Bitcoin available in the CAD market.

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This complex interplay of arbitrage meant that the USD/CAD market followed the Bitcoin crash, as traders sought to buy Canadian dollars over par to execute their trades. The failure of the local market maker to supply liquidity meant that these arbitrage opportunities could only be exploited by moving prices dramatically away from their fair value, resulting in the recorded low of C$24,250 on the exchange. This figure was based on the Bank of Canada's Friday reference rate of C$1.4325 per U.S. dollar, highlighting the extent of the disconnect.

Kraken Stands by Executed Trades Amid Broader Crash

Despite the chaos, Kraken has maintained that every order on the exchange was processed correctly and that its security teams have found no evidence of a breach or compromised accounts. The exchange insists that all executed trades stand, holding the line on the final prices recorded during the volatility spike. This stance comes as the broader cryptocurrency market experienced its own turmoil, with Bitcoin dropping to $59,370, its lowest level since July 2. CoinGlass data recorded $1.57 billion in liquidations across the crypto market over a twenty-four-hour period, with long positions accounting for $1.43 billion of that total amount.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility that can exist in specific liquidity pools within global cryptocurrency exchanges. While the core Bitcoin network and global price indices remained relatively stable, local fiat corridors can suffer from severe operational failures. Back's detailed breakdown provides clarity on how a single point of failure in a foreign exchange market maker can cascade into significant price anomalies, affecting traders who were not involved in the specific arbitrage strategies that exploited the error.