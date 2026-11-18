Adam Back notes Bitcoin's 200-week moving average surpassing 68000. The Blockstream CEO maintains a bullish stance on institutional inflows despite the current market dip.

Blockstream Chief Executive Officer Adam Back publicly confirmed that Bitcoin's 200-week moving average has officially crossed the $68,000 threshold for the first time in its history. This significant technical milestone was highlighted on X on November 18, marking a pivotal shift in the long-term structural metrics of the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

The declaration came at a time when the market price of Bitcoin was trading significantly lower than the newly established average. At the moment of the announcement, the asset was hovering near the $64,150 mark, placing it approximately six percent below the critical support line defined by the moving indicator.

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Data from Look Into Bitcoin indicates that on November 18, the 200-week moving average indicator was calculated to be situated between $67,955 and $68,145. Back shared a heatmap visualizing this indicator rising throughout the history of Bitcoin to illustrate its steady long-term appreciation despite recent short-term volatility.

This specific metric holds deep historical significance within the cryptocurrency community. Satoshi Nakamoto cited the concept in the original Bitcoin white paper, and Adam Back was one of the first individuals Satoshi contacted before the launch of Bitcoin in 2009. His continued commentary reinforces the perspective that Bitcoin is in a maturation phase.

The cryptocurrency market experienced notable volatility leading up to this technical breach. On November 15, Bitcoin dropped to a low of $62,000 before recovering with a bounce of 5.5 percent. Back described this sudden upward movement as bouncy in a follow-up post on the social media platform, suggesting underlying resilience in the market structure.

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Back has frequently cited the 200-week moving average as a critical metric for evaluating Bitcoin's long-term health throughout the current year. He posted about this indicator several times to track its progression, noting on March 27 that the average had passed $59,000.

By early May, the indicator was just above $60,000, and on May 30, Back reported that it had crossed the $61,000 level. In September, the 200-week moving average rose above $65,000 for the first time, demonstrating a consistent upward trajectory over several months.

In mid-September, Bitcoin was trading in a range of $76,000 to $77,000. The difference between the market price and the moving average was more than $10,000 at that time, indicating a significant premium in the market price relative to the long-term average.

Back referenced the investment philosophy of the late Charlie Munger to support the significance of this technical indicator. In a post from May, Back cited Munger's maxim that an investor who purchases only high-quality assets when they trade at the 200-week moving average will outperform the S&P 500 over time.

Back also noted that while Munger and Warren Buffett were highly successful investors, they never embraced Bitcoin as an asset class. Despite this historical resistance from traditional finance figures, the technical indicators continue to show strength and validation of the asset's upward trajectory.

Adam Back provided a long-term price prediction during an interview with CNBC on November 12. He stated that Bitcoin could reach $1 million by the year 2028, arguing that more than 95 percent of potential institutional inflows into Bitcoin are still ahead of the market.

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He identified investment trusts, asset managers, and corporate treasuries as the primary buyers expected to drive this growth. Back emphasized that the buying activity from these institutional entities is just beginning, suggesting that the current price levels are merely the precursor to a much larger accumulation phase.

The future supply dynamics of Bitcoin are also tied to the 2028 halving event. Back explained that miners will sell fewer coins after the halving occurs in the spring of 2028, which will reduce sell pressure.

He reasoned that when the price is low, miners are forced to sell a bigger proportion of their production to cover operational costs. However, when the price is higher, they do not need to sell as much to maintain their operations.

This reduction in sell pressure from miners, combined with increased demand from institutional investors, forms the basis of his bullish thesis for the coming years. The divergence between the current trading price and the 200-week moving average is viewed by Back as a temporary anomaly rather than a structural failure.

The ability of Bitcoin to bounce from $62,000 in mid-November supports the view that the long-term average is holding firm. As institutional inflows continue to materialize, the pressure on the price to align with the rising moving average is expected to increase.

Investors and analysts are watching these technical levels closely to gauge the timing and magnitude of the next major market movement. While short-term volatility persists, the fundamental metrics cited by the Blockstream CEO suggest that the foundation for future growth is being established.