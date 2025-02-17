Blocked Fire Hydrants: Pandemic Parking Surge Fuels NYC Safety Crisis

Complaints about parked cars blocking fire hydrants have skyrocketed in New York City since the start of the pandemic, raising serious concerns about public safety. The number of 311 calls reporting blocked hydrants has more than doubled, with officials blaming bike lanes, a lack of enforcement, and a desperate search for parking. Two recent fatal fires have highlighted the dangers of blocked hydrants, with firefighters facing delays in accessing crucial water sources.

Complaints about parked cars blocking fire hydrants have more than doubled since the start of the pandemic, with critics blaming the surge on bike lanes and even a lack of cops, records show. The number of 311 calls on blocked hydrants has been skyrocketing for years, with 11,886 reports in 2014 ballooning to 64,346 in 2020 to more than 100,000 every year since, according to an analysis of city data by The Post. A whopping 105,155 calls were made in 2021 — 63.

4% increase from a year earlier, with the number continuing to climb to 127,751 in 2022 and 134,377 in 2023, the data showed. Reports made to the city over parked cars blocking fire hydrants have skyrocketed since 2020, The Post has learned, as officials blame delayed response times to two fatal fires last week on blocked hydrant access. Last year saw a modest dip in complaints with 134,026 calls in total. Since Jan. 1, there have already been nearly 18,000 calls this year. The staggering numbers come after fire officials blame blocked hydrants for delayed response times to two fatal blazes in the Big Apple last week. One planned bill would increase the fine for blocking a hydrant from $115 to $1,000, she said. Another bill would allow users to submit 311 videos of vehicles blocking a fire hydrant, resulting in automatic summonses for the vehicle owner, she added.“Every second counts when people’s lives are at stake, and I believe that legislation that makes penalties higher and gives citizens the ability to report those who refuse to follow the law will be a big deterrent,” Queens city council member Joann Ariola told The Post. In a letter to City Hall last week, one resident group — the Ozone Park Residents Block Association — blamed the “serious citywide problem” on the “rampant and persistent parking violations” and a “lack of enforcement.”“In some cases, by the time officers arrive, the offending vehicle has already left,” the letter reads. “This is unacceptable, and it has now resulted in the potential loss of life.” Fewer New York City residents are driving as well, according to census data, with 43.8% of households having access to one or more vehicles in 2023, compared to 45.6% in 2013. “People are desperate for parking,” a spokesperson for Ariola’s office told The Post. “That’s a very large increase … all the parking is being taken away.”, which requires the DOT to consult with local firehouses before approving open streets and some bicycle lane projects, was drafted after discussions with the FDNY over its difficulty reaching apartment buildings with ladders as “they’re now two lanes further out than they should’ve been because of the bike lanes.” The DOT pushed back on that assessment, with a rep noting there are roughly 3 million on-street parking spaces in the city. DOT’s Open Streets do not require removing any existing spaces. “Protected bike lanes are a proven life-saving tool that reorganizes a tiny fraction of our collective street space to make our roads safer for everyone—and neither of the two recent fires in the Bronx or Brooklyn occurred on streets with protected bike lanes or in neighborhoods with a high number of protected bike lanes,” a rep told The Post. FDNY members have also told Ariola’s office that they must use a specialized hose when a vehicle blocks a hydrant.A second car blocking a fire hydrant near the site of the deadly Bay Ridge, Brooklyn fire on Feb. 9.– which saw “delays” in firefighting response after two vehicles blacked the two closest hydrants to the blaze, making it harder for firefighters to handle the flames shooting out of the roof. “It’s illegal to park within 15 feet of a fire hydrant,” the FDNY said. “Seconds matter in an emergency, and blocking a hydrant could delay firefighters when responding.”“I’m begging New Yorkers in all five boroughs: Please do not leave your cars on hydrants,” FDNY Commissioner Robert S. Tucker said in a statement after the Bay Ridge fire, which claimed a 37-year-old Navy veteran.





NEW YORK CITY FIRE HYDRANTS PARKING SAFETY FDNY BICYCLE LANES TRAFFIC

