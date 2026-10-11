Vikings Trade for Kirk Cousins From Raiders to Fix Struggling Offense

The Minnesota Vikings acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday for a 2027 third-round pick, reuniting with their former starter less than two hours before the NFL trade deadline.

The Minnesota Vikings have officially agreed to trade for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins, reuniting the franchise with its former starter less than two hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. This blockbuster move signals a decisive shift in strategy as the Vikings attempt to salvage their season after a promising start deteriorated into recent struggles.

Minnesota will reportedly send the Raiders a 2027 third-round pick in exchange for the 38-year-old Cousins. The acquisition comes immediately after a devastating Monday night home loss to the Buffalo Bills, where starting quarterback Carson Wentz threw two interceptions and completed just eight of 25 passes for 81 yards. Wentz was filling in for injured starter Kyler Murray, who is sidelined with a hamstring strain.

Also read Vikings Acquire Kirk Cousins From Raiders In Trade Deadline Move

The urgency behind this trade is evident in the team's offensive statistics, which have plummeted throughout the season. The Vikings' offense currently ranks 31st in the NFL in both passing yards at 160.8 per game and total yards at 266.8 per game. They also rank 27th in scoring with only 18.3 points per game, highlighting a severe lack of production that has plagued the team despite a strong defensive showing.

While the offense has stumbled, the Vikings defense has primarily lifted the team to its initial 6-2 start by ranking first in opponent points allowed at 14.5 per game and second in opponent total yards at 280.0 per game. However, defensive excellence alone cannot sustain a playoff push when the offense consistently fails to move the ball or score points against competitive opponents like the Bills.

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Through the first nine games of the season with Las Vegas, Cousins demonstrated his capability to drive an offense effectively. He totaled 2,340 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, and eight interceptions while maintaining a 97.1 passer rating. His completion percentage stood at a solid 64.1%, proving he remains a productive veteran asset capable of elevating a struggling unit.

Las Vegas, sitting at a 4-5 record, had signed Cousins to a one-year deal in April. The team viewed him as a temporary bridge to rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, whom they selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Indiana. The trade allows the Raiders to prioritize their young core while giving Cousins a chance to return to a familiar environment.

Cousins brings extensive history with the Vikings, having played there for six seasons from 2018 to 2023. His tenure in Minnesota included three Pro Bowl selections in 2019, 2021, and 2022. He led the team to the playoffs twice, reaching the postseason in 2019 and 2022, with his last playoff victory coming in an overtime road win over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC wild-card round.

During his time with Minnesota, Cousins established himself among the franchise's most productive quarterbacks. Across 88 regular-season games, he accumulated 23,265 passing yards, which ranks third in team history. He also recorded 171 passing touchdowns, placing second all-time, and secured 50 wins, ranking third in franchise records.

His efficiency metrics are equally impressive, holding the franchise record for completion percentage and passer rating among quarterbacks who started more than 17 games. He finished with a combined 67.9 percent completion rate and a 101.2 passer rating during his first stint. These numbers underscore his value as a high-level starter who can stabilize the Vikings' offensive identity.

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After leaving Minnesota, Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons. His time in Atlanta was marked by inconsistency, including being benched in Week 16 of the 2024 season. He returned to full-time starting duties only after Michael Penix Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury in November 2025, creating an opening for Cousins to reclaim his role.

Prior to his successful run in Minnesota, Cousins spent the first six seasons of his career with the Washington Commanders from 2012 to 2017. His journey through multiple franchises has provided him with a wealth of experience. The Vikings hope this familiarity will translate into immediate success as they look to reverse their recent downward trend.

The integration of Cousins into the Vikings' system will be critical for their remaining schedule. With Kyler Murray still recovering from his hamstring strain, the team needs a reliable quarterback who can manage the game and make big plays. Cousins' presence offers a proven solution to the offensive woes that have hindered the team's progress this year.

Fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see how quickly Cousins can adapt to the Vikings' playbook and chemistry. The pressure is on to deliver wins in the final stretch of the season, especially given the team's reliance on defense to keep them competitive. A successful partnership could secure a playoff berth and restore confidence in the organization's leadership.