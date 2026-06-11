Blockbuster Music of 2026: Favorite and Upcoming Scores

This article highlights some of the best and most anticipated blockbuster scores released so far in 2026, as well as five upcoming scores that are sure to make 2026 a strong year for blockbuster music.

Without a doubt, a truly great blockbuster soundtrack can leave just as much of a lasting impression as anything actually seen on screen, enhancing those visuals and drawing emotions from the audience during the most pivotal moments.

Because we're nearly halfway through 2026, let's look at some of the best major blockbuster scores released so far, like Masters of the Universe, and those that are still on the way, like The Odyssey. As great as some of the scores already released have been, some of the most anticipated movie soundtracks of the year haven't arrived just yet.

Nevertheless, absolute legends like John Williams and Hans Zimmer have new scores releasing this year, with some composers like Daniel Pemberton and Ludwig Göransson even pulling double duty with more than one score composed in 2026. Keeping that in mind, here are some of our favorite and best blockbuster soundtracks released so far, along with five more upcoming scores that will no doubt make 2026 one of the strongest years for blockbuster music of all time





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Blockbuster Soundtrack Movie Score John Williams Hans Zimmer Daniel Pemberton Ludwig Göransson Goat Project Hail Mary Super Mario Galaxy Movie The Mandalorian & Grogu

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