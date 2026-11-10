Blockbuster: Jaguars make huge trade for Eagles DL Jordan Davis

The Jaguars are all in on a Super Bowl run, making one of the biggest trades in franchise history late Monday afternoon in dealing for Eagles defensive lineman Jordan Davis.

The Jaguars are all in on a Super Bowl run, making one of the biggest trades in franchise history late Monday afternoon in dealing for Eagles defensive lineman Jordan Davis .

It’s a massive in-season deal for the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone who are sending a first-round pick in 2027 and a 2029 second-round pick to the Eagles for Davis.

Also read Eagles trade DT Jordan Davis to Jaguars for first, second round picks: reports

“Jordan’s impact on the field can be felt on every down,” Gladstone said in a statement. “This is a well-rounded premier player and person. We’re excited to add him to the team. ” The addition of Davis is a massive get and the biggest trade so far before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Jacksonville has been seeking an impact defensive lineman for years. The loss of tackle DaVon Hamilton made adding players to that unit imperative. Josh Hines-Allen has just two sacks and Travon Walker has just three in what has been an underwhelming start for the team’s best pass rushers. Davis should help free those two players up to try and get to the passer more frequently.

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He should be an upgrade on Hamilton in helping with the run defense, and likely adds a little more juice in the pressure. The former University of Georgia star is one of the league’s top defensive line players and immediately becomes the plug-and-play interior presence that the Jaguars have lacked for years. Davis has 11 total tackles and 1.5 sacks this season. He became expendable as the Eagles plummeted to a 2-7 start.

The trade reunites Davis with his teammate at Georgia, Walker . The Jaguars selected Walker first in the 2022 draft and signed him to a contract extension in the offseason. Davis was the 13th player selected in that same draft. It’s no doubt the exclamation point on a wild day of dealing for Gladstone and the Jaguars.

Earlier Monday, the team sent a second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick to the Falcons for safety Jessie Bates III . They added defensive line depth with an afternoon deal to the Saints for Davon Godchaux .