BLM imposes temporary fire bans across Little Colorado Valley and surrounding plateaus this week

The Bureau of Land Management will enforce a series of fire‑danger restrictions in the Little Colorado River Valley, Chuska Mountains, Defiance Plateau and nearby mesas from Thursday through Friday, aiming to prevent wildfires during dry, windy conditions.

The Bureau of Land Management announced a series of temporary fire‑danger restrictions that will be enforced across multiple national monument and forest areas in northern Arizona and the Four Corners region during the latter half of this week.

Beginning Thursday at 1100 a.m. Mountain Standard Time and extending until Thursday at 800 p.m. MST, the Little Colorado River Valley will be subject to a complete ban on open flames, campfires, and any activity that could spark a wildfire. This prohibition applies to the portions of the valley that lie within Coconino, Apache and Navajo counties.

The same restrictions will be repeated on Friday, with the ban starting at 1100 a.m. MST and remaining in effect until 800 p.m. MST, covering the identical county sections of the Little Colorado River Valley. In addition to the valley closures, the BLM will impose a later‑day fire restriction schedule for several high‑elevation plateaus and mesa regions that span the northeastern part of Arizona and extend into New Mexico.

On Friday, from noon Mountain Daylight Time until 900 p.m. MDT, the Chuska Mountains, Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa area, as well as the expanses northward along Highway 264 and the southern side of this highway, will all be placed under a no‑burn order. The Chinle Valley, which lies adjacent to these features, will also be covered by the same mandate.

These measures are intended to reduce the risk of human‑caused ignitions during a period of unusually dry conditions and heightened wind activity that experts warn could exacerbate fire spread. Further fire‑risk measures will be active in the western and eastern portions of the Mogollon Rim, as well as the White Mountains and the broader Little Colorado River Valley across the three counties mentioned earlier.

Starting Friday at noon MDT and ending at 900 p.m. MDT, the BLM will enforce a total fire ban across the Northeast Plateaus and Mesas located north of Highway 264, the Chinle Valley, the Chuska Mountains, Defiance Plateau, and the Black Mesa area. The coordinated timing of these restrictions reflects the agency's effort to synchronize protective actions across overlapping jurisdictions, ensuring that campers, hikers, hunters, and local residents receive clear guidance on where open‑flame activities are prohibited.

The public is urged to comply with the bans, to plan alternate recreational activities, and to stay informed through official BLM channels for any updates or extensions of the fire‑danger periods





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Fire Bans Bureau Of Land Management Little Colorado River Valley Chuska Mountains Wildfire Prevention

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