Met Office issues 11-hour yellow warning as blizzards and 60mph winds hit Britain, causing travel chaos and cold health alerts in northern regions.

Commuters across Britain faced significant travel disruptions today as blizzards and 60mph winds swept through the country following another bitterly cold night. The Met Office issued an 11-hour yellow warning for snow that remained in effect from midnight until 11am this morning. This severe weather warning stretched geographically from the West Midlands up to southern Scotland, targeting areas most susceptible to the freezing precipitation.

Travel Chaos on Major Routes

Authorities warned drivers of difficult travelling conditions as a band of rain moved northwards overnight. The rain turned to snow in northern England and Scotland after encountering colder air within the designated warning area. Up to 1.2in (3cm) of snow was recorded at Spadeadam in Cumbria this morning, highlighting the immediate impact on local infrastructure. Drivers were explicitly warned of disruption on major arterial routes such as the A74(M), A66 and M62.

Also read Met Office Snow Warning for Northern England and Scotland

Derbyshire Police confirmed that Winnatts Pass in Castleton was shut due to the hazardous weather conditions. Travelers also faced poor visibility and icy surfaces on the A628 Woodhead Pass, Cat & Fiddle and A57 Snake Pass. These closures illustrate the immediate logistical challenges facing the public as the storm system moved across the region. Officials emphasized that locations at an altitude of 300ft (100m) or higher were mainly affected by the snow accumulation.

Forecast Details and Temperature Records

Met Office chief forecaster Dan Suri explained that the greatest chance of settling snow will be over ground above 200 metres. He stated that 1 to 5cm is possible in places, with potentially 5 to 15cm above 300 to 400 metres. The combination of heavy snowfall and strong easterly winds creates a high risk for travel disruption on higher-level routes. Suri noted that through Tuesday morning, the snow will increasingly turn back to rain, though minor surface-water impacts remain possible.

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This weather event follows the UK's coldest night of autumn so far, according to data from the Tulloch Bridge weather station in the Scottish Highlands. The station recorded a temperature of -7.7C (18.1F) yesterday, marking the eighth consecutive day of sub-zero temperatures. The daily lows over the previous week were -4.5C, -7.2C, -6.6C, -4.6C, -6.2C, -4.3C and -2.6C, demonstrating a prolonged period of severe cold. Forecasters warned that ice could form on infrastructure such as power lines, adding to the potential for widespread service interruptions.

Health Alerts and Public Safety Measures

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a yellow cold health alert for the North West, North East and Yorkshire and the Humber. These alerts began at 9pm on Sunday and will run until 9am on Thursday. The alerts indicate that weather conditions could result in an increased use of healthcare services and a greater risk to life for vulnerable people. This is the latest cold health alert of the season, with officials expecting more as winter progresses.

Paul Coleman, a consultant in Public Health at the UKHSA, urged the public to check in on friends, family and neighbours who are most vulnerable. He specified that cold weather can have a serious impact on the health of some people, including those aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions. Coleman added that people should try to heat the rooms they use the most, if possible, and dress warmly during colder spells. These measures are critical to mitigating the health risks associated with the ongoing storm.