World of Warcraft Forever broke subscription records in November 2026 but faces backlash over infinite gold glitches and class imbalance threatening player retention.

World of Warcraft Forever, launched in early November 2026, has shattered multiple Blizzard records with unprecedented player engagement. The massively multiplayer online role-playing game attracted a massive surge of returning veterans and new players to the world of Azeroth. However, the excitement is rapidly being overshadowed by severe technical and balancing issues that players find impossible to ignore.

Nostalgia Meets Repetitive Design Flaws

World of Warcraft Forever operates as an alternate version of the original game rather than a full redesign. It remains included in existing subscriptions for the current game, offering a sandbox experience closer to the launch of the original title. The game restores the original Level 60 cap and other features exclusive to that classic era. This nostalgic design returns players to a setting they remember fondly but also reintroduces the pitfalls of that original game design.

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The core mechanic relies on non-linear exploration rather than scripted segments. Players are not funneled into rigid questlines but can gather ten to fifteen quests rapidly through curiosity-driven interaction. This decision-making process elevates the experience for some. However, this same design logic is the root cause of the current chaos affecting gameplay stability.

Exploits and Inflation Threaten Economy

The open-ended design has led to multiple infinite money glitches that players are exploiting to bypass progression. Some accounts are running around with endless cash, disrupting the in-game economy. Clearing non-elite enemies in specific locations allows players to loot upwards to one hundred raw Gold per hour. This method enables endless farming to fetch a king's ransom without legitimate effort.

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Blizzard has issued bans and trade blocks to certain accounts as a direct response to these exploits. However, these actions mirror the reactive measures taken in the past. The momentum of this game cannot be denied, with higher character counts seen in fifteen years. Yet, the ease of bypassing progression undermines the core loop for legitimate players.

Class Imbalance Hinders Healer Viability

Beyond economic exploits, the title faces significant balance problems that disadvantage specific character archetypes. The Holy Paladin and healer specs from other classes are severely handicapped in the current build. Healing builds struggle to keep up with damage dealers, making group content unnecessarily difficult. Poorly itemized gear further exacerbates these disparities across the board.

Veteran players are critical of Blizzard's approach to these issues. Many feel the studio is handing out bans and suggesting players pick different builds rather than addressing the root causes directly. The underwhelming strength given to certain classes reflects a lack of attention to mechanical fairness. This friction is reminiscent of the complaints that forced the original MMO to evolve.

Future of the Game Hangs in Balance

The timing of these issues is critical as the game is still within its first month of launch. Sweeping balance updates and other changes take time to implement and test. However, veteran players worry that slow response times will lead to increasing frustration and player churn. Without intervention, the title may suffer the same fate as the 2004 title that took the world by storm.

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Nostalgia should not blind fans to the need for modern adjustments. The studio has twenty-two years of hindsight to guide necessary changes. Tackling these problems head-on is essential for sustaining the fresh energy brought by returning audiences. The future of this MMORPG depends on resolving these legacy pitfalls before they define the player experience.