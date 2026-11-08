Bliss Cruise Sells Out Largest Ship for Non-Monogamous Lifestyle Gathering

Bliss Cruise charts the Wonder of the Seas for the Wonderland Voyage, a sold-out charter for the consensual non-monogamy community featuring themed nights and strict cabin rules.

Nicole, a 50-year-old resident of Indianapolis, is preparing for a departure that defies typical cruise expectations. Her luggage includes neon yellow and pink bikinis for glow parties, leather bunny ears for an Alice in Wonderland theme, and steampunk goggles. She is among 5,802 guests booked on the Wonderland Cruise, a specialized charter sailing from Miami to the Caribbean.

Wonderland Cruise Departs With Specialized Themes

The seven-night voyage begins on November 9 from PortMiami onboard Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas. This nearly 6,000-passenger vessel represents one of the largest lifestyle gatherings ever organized. The ship operates under a full takeover by Bliss Cruise, a company dedicated to couples-only charters. Nicole and her husband of 27 years are participating in this consensual non-monogamy community event.

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Daily activities revolve around distinct costume themes. Guests attend a Glow Party, a Down the Rabbit Hole night, and a Fetish Night. Nicole stated that she brought black lingerie with hanging chains for the latter. The schedule ensures constant social interaction through structured nighttime events. This approach differs significantly from standard cruising routines.

Bliss CEO Russell Stephens Defines Safety Standards

Russell Stephens serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Bliss Cruise. He clarified that the company purchases the entire ship from Royal Caribbean to market it as a specialized lifestyle charter. Stephens emphasized that the objective is not an uninhibited free-for-all. Instead, the goal is creating a secure and judgment-free space for open-minded participants.

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He described the experience as sex-positive for those who identify with the lifestyle. The term lifestyle refers to consensual non-monogamy, including swinging and open relationships. Stephens noted that participants can expect significant fun without the stigma often associated with such groups. His company ensures that the environment remains respectful and controlled.

Demographic Data Shows Rapid Market Growth

Industry observations indicate a substantial shift in cruise demographics. Mickey Gordon hosts the podcast Casual Swinger and tracks this growing sector. He reported that lifestyle cruises have evolved from niche events with 800 travelers to ships carrying over 5,000 guests. These charters frequently sell out well in advance. Gordon explained that the concentration of like-minded individuals is the primary selling point.

The passenger manifest for the Wonder of the Seas reflects this expansion. Eighty-seven percent of bookings originate from the United States. Canada and other nations account for the remainder of the 47 countries represented. The guest list features a near-even split between male and female attendees. Age distribution shows that just over half of passengers are between 45 and 59 years old.

Cabin Rules and Pricing Structure for Travelers

Strict occupancy rules apply to every cabin on the vessel. Each room must include at least one man and one woman. Throuples consisting of three people with at least one man and woman are permitted to share space. Foursomes with two women and two men are allowed, though they remain rare. These regulations ensure a balanced social dynamic throughout the voyage.

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Pricing for the Wonderland Cruise varies by cabin type and booking date. Rates for December 2024 ranged from $1,630 per person for interior cabins. Premium accommodations, such as the Royal Loft Suite, exceeded $21,000 per person. The charter has been sold out since March 2026. This demand highlights the commercial viability of specialized cruise niches within the broader tourism industry.