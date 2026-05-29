‘Blippi and Meekah’ Disneyland-Themed Episodes Set Premiere Dates (EXCLUSIVE)

'Blippi and Meekah' will premiere two new Disneyland-themed episodes on May 30 and June 30.

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“Disneyland Resort is full of imagination, adventure and discovery around every corner, which makes it the perfect place for Blippi and Meekah to explore,” general manager of Core Brands Mike Katzman said Friday. “These new episodes capture the joy of curiosity and encourage kids to learn through movement, play and unforgettable experiences with some of Disney’s most beloved stories and attractions.

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The episodes generated more than 30 million YouTube views and are also available to stream on Hulu. May 30: “Blippi’s Disneyland Vehicle Adventure” Blippi and Meekah use their curiosity to find all kinds of vehicles at the Disneyland Resort! In Disneyland Park, they ride on a fire engine around Main Street U.S.A. , Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, visit Mickey’s Toontown, sail on “it’s a small world” and help find a droid at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The adventure continues over at Disney California Adventure Park where they dance at “Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live! ,” fly at Goofy’s Sky School and race in Cars Land. Meekah goes on a hero adventure at Disneyland Resort. She meets her favorite Disney heroes like Rapunzel, Shuri and Minnie Mouse!

But when she gives away her magic bubble wand before riding Dumbo the Flying Elephant with Blippi, she doubts herself. A surprise visit with Tiana helps her realize she’s already a hero! The specials will also stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. beginning June 30. Colman Domingo Sets the ‘Vibe’ in ‘SNL’ Monologue, Jokes About ‘Creepy’ ‘Euphoria’ Viewers‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Episode 6: Did Rue Survive Alamo’s Attack?

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